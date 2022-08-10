Two young Mohave County ambassadors returned from their trip to England with more than a few stories.
At the London Bridge Rotary Club’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, club members heard from two local Mohave County students about their month-long excursion to London funded by the community service club. The two young women, Hayley Bartel of Lake Havasu City and Mallory Moss of Bullhead City, were enthusiastic in telling the club all about the history and culture they were exposed to while spending July across the pond.
The Rotary Club has been sponsoring students for this summer trip 1994 and this was the first year the club sent two students from Mohave County. Bartel attended Lake Havasu High School and graduated as the valedictorian in 2021. Moss attended River Valley High School and is currently attending Arizona State University’s Barrett Honor College
As part of their trip, Bartel and Moss, who are in college, took different courses at the University of Westminster. Moss, a self-professed lover of English history, took a course on the history of the monarch, and Bartel, who is studying to be a physician’s assistant, decided to switch things up and took a humanities course, art history.
Bartel says half of her class time was spent in the classroom going over reading, and the other half was exploring art museums like the Tate or British Museum with her professor. Bartel says her professor was able to tie the ancient arts to current events. Events like the debate over proper ownership of Greek Pantheon Marbles.
“So we got into a whole class debate about where it should go—they actually have a lot of artifacts like that,” Bartel said.
Moss says her class on the history of the monarchy was interesting because it was taught by two professors who had differing views on the actions and effectiveness of past monarchs.
The two students did more than just attend classes on their London trip, however. Moss says one of the first things she and Bartel did was actually recommended to them by the London Bridge Rotary Club before the trip—a hop on, a hop off double decker bus tour.
“It was really incredible to see all of London that way and the double decker buses are iconic so getting to ride on them and see everything from the front of the second level was so amazing,” Moss said.
The pair also got to make trips outside of the city going to visit Scotland and as Moss put it “castles, castles, castles.” Bartel says one of her favorite moments on the trip was taking a breather in the secret garden on the ground of Highclere Castle, the filming location for Downton Abbey.
“We got to just sit down, relax and look,” Bartel said. “It was so much quieter than the city…it was such a peaceful moment.”
Rotary Club members were delighted to hear all about Bartel and Moss’s trip and one question the group asked was how the trip changed the two young women.
For Moss, she said the trip made her feel closer to history and has her reconsidering her education plans.
“I feel like I have a better understanding of these eras and it has made me a lot more patient about it to the point I am considering doing my PHd in History instead of English,” Moss said.
For Bartel, as someone who hasn’t traveled much, she said the trip really opened her eyes to how different things are outside of Havasu and that it is actually not that scary once you get out there.
