The pool of potential candidates for Lake Havasu City Council has grown again with two more residents picking up candidate packets from the city.
According to the City Clerk’s Office, Nicholas Verdon and Ed Lynch both picked up candidate packets on Thursday – signaling their interest in running for City Council in the 2022 election. The candidate packets were first available to pick up on Monday, and a total of six people have now signaled their interest in running for the three City Council seats that will be up for grabs.
All three incumbent councilmembers have told Today’s News-Herald that they intend to seek reelection this year and councilmembers Jeni Coke and Jim Dolan both picked up their candidate packets on Monday. Councilmember Michele Lin has not yet picked up a packet yet.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner David Diaz and Mark Curry have also already pulled papers for City Council this week.
The mayor’s office will also be up for election in 2022. Incumbent Cal Sheehy picked up a candidate packet to kick off his reelection campaign on Monday. Nobody else has picked up a packet to run for mayor, as of Thursday.
The candidate packets include all the forms and petitions needed to be placed on the primary ballot on Aug. 2. Candidates will need to gather between 645 and 1,289 signatures in order to be placed on the ballot.
Packets are available to pick up at the city clerk’s office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eligible candidates must be at least 18 years old when the nomination papers are filed, they must reside within city limits, and they must be properly registered to vote in Lake Havasu City.
