The number of Lake Havasu City residents interested in serving on the City Council continued to climb late last week as two more people picked up candidate packets on Friday.
Councilmember Michele Lin picked up a candidate packet from the city clerk’s office last week, which means all three incumbent councilmembers have officially signaled their interest to seek re-election. R. Morgan Braden, owner of Havasu Balloon Hospital, also picked up a candidate packet to run for City Council. There are now eight people who have pulled a packet to run for council.
Incumbent councilmembers Jeni Coke and Jim Dolan have also pulled papers for the 2022 election, along with Nicholas Verdone, owner of Nasty Nic’s Motorsports, David Diaz, Mark Curry, and Ed Lynch.
The Mayor’s Office is also up for election in 2022, and incumbent Cal Sheehy is currently the only person who has picked up a candidate packet to run for mayor.
Candidate packets include all the forms and petitions needed to be placed on the primary ballot on Aug. 2. The packets must be completed and returned – including a petition with between 645 and 1,289 signatures – in order for the candidate to be placed on the election ballot.
Packets are available to pick up at the City Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eligible candidates must be at least 18 years old when the nomination papers are filed, they must reside within city limits, and they must be properly registered to vote in Lake Havasu City.
