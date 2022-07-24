One person is dead and another was injured Sunday afternoon in Golden Valley, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sunday at approximately 12:37 PM, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 4200 block of W. Mazatzal Dr. in Golden Valley, for a report of two people who had suffered gunshot wounds. They were treated on scene and transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center by River Medical Ambulance.
At approximately 1:40 p.m. one of the victims was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The second person is currently being treated for a single gunshot wound to their left hand.
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded and assumed the investigation. Although there is conflicting accounts of the incident, it was found that the incident had occurred at a residence located in the 1200 block of S. Colorado Rd. in Golden Valley.
Witnesses said the two victims had come to the residence on Colorado Rd. and a confrontation occurred inside the residence. The two people allegedly attempted to gain access into a bedroom, at which time a single gunshot was fired at the two from within the bedroom, striking the two subjects. They were then reportedly transported out to a remote desert area. The two people were ultimately transported to the Mazatzal address where law enforcement and medical personnel were contacted.
Detectives served a search warrant at the residence on Colorado. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.