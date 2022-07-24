One person is dead and another was injured Sunday afternoon in Golden Valley, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department.

On Sunday at approximately 12:37 PM, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 4200 block of W. Mazatzal Dr. in Golden Valley, for a report of two people who had suffered gunshot wounds. They were treated on scene and transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center by River Medical Ambulance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.