Desert Storm organizers are doubling up their preparations for a triumphant return to Lake Havasu City because two possible locations for the popular boating event are still in play.
After the covid pandemic forced Desert Storm and many annual events in Havasu to cancel in 2020, organizers began planning a revised event for 2021 that includes a new location out at SARA Park. Scheduled for April 21-25, the event is now less than a month away but organizers, citizens and even city officials have all said that they would like to see the Street Party back on McCulloch Boulevard this year for the Desert Storm kickoff celebration that citizens remember.
So in addition to the revised event at SARA Park that complies with current covid mitigation measures, organizers are also making arrangements for a more normal Desert Storm - one that kicks off with a Street Party on McCulloch Boulevard – in case a last minute change in venue gets the go ahead.
Three Havasu citizens addressed the City Council during the call to the public at the council meeting on Tuesday to urge the city to allow Desert Storm on McCulloch.
“This is the biggest day of the year for our business and almost every business on McCulloch,” BJ’s owner Artie Collins told councilmembers. “I feel there is no medical reason why this event can’t be held on McCulloch. Please tell me the difference between SARA Park and McCulloch except the fact that it will affect hundreds of employees from restaurants and bars who need this money to feed and clothe their families.”
Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy told Collins that the city shares those goals.
Sheehy told Today’s News-Herald he is hopeful that Desert Storm will be back on Main Street this year, but that will depend on local covid cases continuing to decline and Gov. Doug Ducey revising his current executive orders.
Sheehy said Desert Storm organizers started the permitting process with the city back in December and January, when Havasu and all of Arizona were seeing covid cases peak while available hospital capacity diminished. He said at that time organizers and the city had three goals: to ensure that Desert Storm happens this year, to hold some sort of kickoff event, and to have that event on Main Street.
And those are still the goals.
“So far we have been able to achieve the first two goals and we are hopeful that we will be able to achieve the third goal as well,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy said SARA Park was originally selected by event organizers with covid mitigation strategies in mind, using several events that had previously been successful out there as a template. He also pointed out that organizer’s plans for a “Party at the Track” to kick off Desert Storm are different from the “Street Party” that generally kicks off the event.
While the Street Party draws up to 10,000 people to kick off Desert Storm in a typical year, estimated attendance for a “Party at the Track” in SARA Park are lower. Sheehy said the events associated with the kickoff party in SARA Park would also look different than the typical Street Party. Additionally, Sheehy said SARA Park provides a larger and more open environment to allow for proper social distancing than Havasu’s downtown district does.
But Sheehy also noted that the situation with covid has changed drastically since the start of 2021 with covid cases declining and local vaccination counts on the rise.
He said the city keeps an eye on the Arizona Department of Health Services business dashboard to gauge the local covid situation. As of Wednesday the county was still in the “Substantial” category but all three metrics – cases per 100,000 population, percent positivity, and hospital visits for covid-like illness – have been dropping steadily since the end of December. Those numbers are updated each Thursday and if current trends continue Havasu will likely be downgraded to “Moderate” status today.
But Sheehy said the city doesn’t have any specific metrics in mind that have to be met. Rather they are looking for a continued downward trend in those benchmarks.
In addition to a continued drop in covid cases, Sheehy said Ducey’s executive order limiting gatherings to 50 people or less would need to be revised for Desert Storm and other events to return to normal. While that is out of the city’s control, Sheehy said he is hopeful that will happen in time for the event. Sheehy noted that covid numbers are dropping and vaccinations increasing throughout Arizona, just as they are in Mohave County, and the Governor has been slowly revising covid restrictions accordingly.
“With the widespread availability of the vaccines, that is also going to play into the Governor’s strategy as we turn the corner on this pandemic,” he said.
During the City Council meeting Tuesday, Councilmember Nancy Campbell voiced her support for bringing Desert Storm back to McCulloch Boulevard saying the city should do all that it can to sway the Governor’s Office. She also noted that if a change in venue does happen, the sooner organizers can let people know the better.
“I just hope they give all the bars and restaurants on McCulloch plenty of time to be able to order products and be prepared,” Campbell said. “I know how difficult it has been for them when the governor would pull the trigger on them. They would have a freezer full of food and they would be shut down instantly.”
Sheehy said the city’s recent efforts with the Governor’s Office have involved advocating for more vaccine availability, asking for more clear guidance about what events should look like under covid restrictions, and asking for a better timeline for when restrictions will be lifted for events.
“Those are the areas that remain the most important to us so we can give event organizers and citizens certainty about what it will look like as these events start to safely reopen and be produced once again in Lake Havasu City,” he said.
