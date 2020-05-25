In a world that has changed really quickly in three months’ time, it can be comforting to see the return of some familiar services as Lake Havasu City loosens its pandemic restrictions. Two of these programs are geared to children and will make their debut in a few days.
On June 1, Lake Havasu City families can expect to see the launch of the summer meal program. The eight-week plan provides free food for all children up to age 18. No income guidelines are required.
Anne Taffe said the distribution sites are Smoketree and Nautilus Elementaries and Thunderbolt Middle School. Bagged meals are handed out weekdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Taffe is with Taher Food Service, which provides meals to Lake Havasu Unified School District students during the academic year. Taher oversees the summer meal program, which is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The free daily meals are meant to be consumed offsite, Taffe said. Each bag will consist of one lunch and one breakfast for the following day. Taher is reimbursed $2.33 for each breakfast and $4.08 for each lunch.
“Initially it will be cold food, but that may change in a few weeks,” she said. The eight-week meal program ends July 17.
Friday is the last day Taher handed out free food through its “Grab & Go” meal service for all children 18 and under. That program began in late March, when the school year abruptly ended. At its height, the USDA-funded program handed out 800 meals daily in the Havasu area. Taffe said that number recently dwindled to about 460 meals a day.
“There could be a lot of reasons why the number dropped,” Taffe said, suggesting that financial pressure on families might have eased once parents could return to work.
Also, the Department of Economic Security offered Pandemic EBT assistance cards to students who received free or reduced price lunches. She said in March, the card carried a $69 value. It rose to $126 in April and decreased to $120 in May.
Summer day camp
Taffe said the summer meal program will also provide free food to some children who participate in the city’s annual Parks and Recreation Summer Camp program.
A notice from the municipality said Sunshine Summer Camp begins June 8 for children entering first through sixth grade.
Camps are at Jamaica, Nautilus or Smoketree Elementaries. The fee is $246 for the first participant and $192 for each additional participant in the same family. Scholarships are available, but those arrangements need to be made prior to May 29 by calling Parks and Recreation at 928-453-8686.
Registration for all students is online only beginning June 1 at 7 a.m. Visit www.lhcaz.gov to sign up.
The camp announcement also noted that limiting the number of participants this year allows staff to follow CDC guidelines. Modifications to Sunshine Summer Camp from years past include separating participants into smaller groups plus additional cleaning and handwashing schedules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.