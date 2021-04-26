A couple of requests for rezoning will take center stage at the Lake Havasu City Council’s regular meeting today.
The council will hold a pair of public hearings at its regular meeting today that pertain to 12 acres of property across London Bridge Road from the Lake Havasu State Park entrance. The property, located at 700 London Bridge Road, was purchased from the Arizona State Land Department. Ultimately the owner of the property would like to rezone the land from Agriculture/Preservation to a Mixed Use-General District that would allow for some limited residential development in addition to primary commercial uses.
But Havasu’s General Plan only allows for agricultural or commercial zoning in the current Resort-Related designation. So the council will first consider whether to approve a minor general plan amendment to change the property to “Commercial Mixed-Use.” The council must approve the general plan amendment in order to consider the request to rezone the property to a Mixed Use – General District.
The council will also consider rezoning some property near The Shops at Lake Havasu between Anderson Toyota and London Bridge Road near State Route 95. The owners of the property are requesting that the planned development be removed from the zoning for the two largest lots, which would allow for more potential uses for the land. The owner is also asking to rezone four smaller lots at the corner of London Bridge and SR-95 from the current planned development into a new planned development that would prohibit storage units on the property.
As part of the consent agenda, the City Council will also consider approving an amended final subdivision plat for The Ridges at Havasu Rivera, and a final subdivision plat for 15.92 acres in the Havasu Foothills for phase two of The Arroyos.
The council’s regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will be open to the public to attend in person, and live video of the meetings will be available on Channel 4 and online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Public comments be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the posted start of the meeting.
