Two of the Arizona’s universities said Wednesday they are going to require face masks on campus.
The new policy announced by Arizona State University mandates the use of face coverings in classrooms, teaching or research labs as well as “close-quarter environments where physical distancing may not be possible.’’ That specifically includes meeting rooms, workshop, design or production studios “and other indoor settings where social distancing is not possible.’’
The new rules include the Lake Havasu City campus.
According to ASU Havasu community outreach specialist Kim Rome, the Havasu campus will follow ASU guidance.
“Regarding masks, we can note that (ASU Havasu) follows the guidance provided for all ASU campuses and locations,” Rome said.
At Northern Arizona University, President Jose Luiz Cruz Rivera said Wednesday the school is going from a “mask-friendly’’ campus to a “mask-smart campus.’’
The policy requires anyone on campus to wear face coverings in certain settings, “including all classrooms and teaching or research labs.’’ And, like ASU, it also says masks must be wore in any other “indoor and outdoor settings where physical distancing may not be possible.’’
Meanwhile, more than half the Republican state legislators are asking Gov. Doug Ducey to withhold funds from schools who they say are violating a different ban on mask mandates and take the errant districts to court.
The moves come less than two months after lawmakers approved -- and Gov. Doug Ducey signed -- legislation saying that universities and community colleges cannot require that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of such immunization. It also says that these schools cannot place any conditions on attendance or participation in classes or academic activities, including the use of masks, if someone chooses not to be vaccinated.
That, in turn, followed Ducey’s June 15 executive order which has virtually identical language.
But ASU Vice President Jay Thorne said he does not believe the new policy violates either. The key, he told Capitol Media Services, is that it does not discriminate.
“Our requirements apply to everyone on campus (students, faculty, staff, and visitors) and regardless of their vaccination status,’’ he said. “They do not conflict with the order or the legislation.’’
That also is the position at NAU, where spokeswoman Kimberly Ann Ott said the school believes its policy complies with state regulations “because it does not differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated students.’’
But the University of Arizona, for the moment, is going to follow the new law despite an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in the state. Campus spokeswoman Pam Scott said she has nothing to add beyond the announcement earlier this week by UA President Robert Robbins that he would like everyone to be vaccinated and cover their face but these are things “we cannot do here because of state law.’’
There is, however, still a chance for Robbins to change his mind: The UA does not begin classes until Aug. 23.
Ducey, for his part, appears to be seeking to avoid a confrontation with the schools over the policy changes.
“The law we signed is clear,’’ said gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin when asked about the ASU and NAU moves.
“Gov. Ducey is not supportive of mandates or virtue signaling,’’ he continued. “Rather than creating new mandates, the focus should be on vaccinations,’’ saying they are “widely available and proven effective.
But Karamargin repeatedly declined to answer direct questions about whether his boss believes that the actions by the universities violate either his executive order or the new law -- and whether he would take action against any of them.
“We’re not anti-mask,’’ he said. “We’re anti-mandate.’’
Today’s News-Herald reporter Joey Postiglione contributed to this story.
