Lake Havasu City police officers arrested a person under 21 for misconduct involving a weapon in May.
On May 3, the report says an officer was stopped by an individual at the skate park who told them that a suspect, Marc Meagher, ran off when he saw the police and left behind a bag that might have a gun in it. Police say when they investigated the bag, they found a loaded Ruger Mark 1.
The report says that the individual who stopped police told them that they and Meagher have gotten into fights in the past and that they and Meagher were in a verbal confrontation before Meagher ran off. Police say they made contact with Meagher in the park and arrested him.
Meagher was transported to LHCPD Jail where he was charged with misconduct involving a weapon under age 21.
