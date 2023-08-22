A Lake Havasu City man was charged earlier this month with assault, after a coworker allegedly reported that he had placed his hand on her rear end and attempted to kiss her at their place of business - despite repeated objections to his advances.

The offense allegedly took place Aug. 2, at a business near the Shops at Lake Havasu. According to the victim’s statements, 20-year-old Kyron Rangel had been attempting to flirt with her since she started working at the business. The victim reportedly told Rangel that she was already in a relationship, and had no romantic interest in Rangel.

