A Lake Havasu City man was charged earlier this month with assault, after a coworker allegedly reported that he had placed his hand on her rear end and attempted to kiss her at their place of business - despite repeated objections to his advances.
The offense allegedly took place Aug. 2, at a business near the Shops at Lake Havasu. According to the victim’s statements, 20-year-old Kyron Rangel had been attempting to flirt with her since she started working at the business. The victim reportedly told Rangel that she was already in a relationship, and had no romantic interest in Rangel.
According to police, Rangel’s advances only continued until Aug. 2, when the victim allegedly said that Kyron entered the stock area of their place of business while she was reaching for a box of trash bags. According to her alleged statements to police, Rangel placed his hand on her backside: A gesture she wasn’t certain was accidental.
The victim later entered a cooler at the location when Rangel allegedly appeared, and continued to flirt with her. When the victim attempted to leave, police say Rangel grabbed the victim’s wrist and a belt loop in the back of her pants. Rangel reportedly pulled the victim against her and attempted to kiss her. The victim turned her head to the side before police say he released her.
According to police, the victim informed her manager, and contacted law enforcement later that morning.
Rangel was told to leave the establishment prior to officers’ arrival. Officers soon found Rangel at his Mescalero Drive home, and questioned him about the incident.
Police say that Rangel denied inappropriately touching the victim, but admitted to trying to kiss the victim at the location.
Rangel was ultimately charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct. prosecutors initiated the case against Rangel in Lake Havasu Municipal Court.
According to Arizona Supreme Court records, no further action has yet been taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.