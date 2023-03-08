Chowderfest

2022 Southwest Chowderfest’s grant recipient Faith and Grace Inc. will return this Saturday to provide attendees with information on domestic violence.

 Courtesy of Tina Stocking

Being the face for victims of domestic violence is Kathi DeClark, president and chairwoman of Faith and Grace, Inc. The shelter that she operates houses women and children affected by domestic violence within Lake Havasu City and the surrounding areas.

Through past donations and grant opportunities, the nonprofit organization works with Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City to ensure its shelter’s doors remain open for victims.

