Being the face for victims of domestic violence is Kathi DeClark, president and chairwoman of Faith and Grace, Inc. The shelter that she operates houses women and children affected by domestic violence within Lake Havasu City and the surrounding areas.
Through past donations and grant opportunities, the nonprofit organization works with Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City to ensure its shelter’s doors remain open for victims.
As one of the grant recipients for 2022’s inaugural Southwest Chowderfest, DeClark says that all funds received are placed into a “fund specifically for the victims of violence.” DeClark also informs the group of women with the plan and goals set forth for the shelter.
This, in turn, allows Soroptimist members to learn how the two organizations have similar intentions for women and children, DeClark adds.
“Both groups, Soroptimist and Faith and Grace, want to stand up for the women, want to help them regain their self-esteem or to have the confidence to reach out and to work in our community, which many of them do,” DeClark continued.
By remaining dedicated to supporting women and girls, DeClark says the women in her care are presented with networking experiences and leadership programs held by Soroptimist members.
The women and girls who reside at the shelter are also given access to training and education by way of the local women’s group, DeClark says. In doing so, DeClark says that the assistance she receives enables the girls and women to become more empowered.
“Soroptimist is really a global voice for women and we like to think that we’re the global voice for women and girls in Lake Havasu,” DeClark said.
With ongoing donations from local donors, DeClark believes that the financial stability provides her shelter’s residents with sustainability.
The programs made available to the women and children of Faith and Grace, Inc. are also able to remain open, DeClark says.
Returning to Chowderfest this weekend, DeClark says she plans on spreading information about her organization to those who visit her booth.
“I think everybody needs to come out and just give it a try,” DeClark said. “The money is going to be going to nonprofits that are in a position to give back to the community.”
This year’s 2nd Annual Southwest Chowderfest will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4. Tickets are $35 per person while children 12 and under enter for free. For more information, visit www.southwestchowderfest.com or contact Tina Stocking at 928-486-3160.
