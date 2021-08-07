It is not election year yet, but you would have never known that at Hualapai Mountain Park on Saturday.
Over 20 Republican candidates running for offices ranging from the state House to the U.S Senate to the governor of Arizona were in Kingman Saturday to share their platforms with the hundreds of Mohave County residents at the 77th Annual Republican Picnic.
1 of 42
Republican picnic 2021 41.JPG
State Senator Sonny Borrelli speaking with State Representative Leo Biasiucci
State Senator Sonny Borrelli speaking with State Representative Leo Biasiucci
Republican picnic 2021 35.JPG
Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake
Republican picnic 2021 1.JPG
Mike Cobb, running for Mohave County Clerk of Superior court, speaks with constituents.
Republican picnic 2021 2.JPG
Candidates were out in force at the Republican Picnic on Aug. 7.
Republican picnic 2021 3.JPG
CD4 Congressman Paul Gosar speaks with a Mohave county Republican.
Republican picnic 2021 4.JPG
U.S Senate candidate Michael McGuire addresses the picnic.
Republican picnic 2021 5.JPG
Shawnna Bolick, running for Arizona Secretary of State, at the Republican Picnic.
Republican picnic 2021 6.JPG
U.S Senate candidate Blake Masters.
Republican picnic 2021 7.JPG
Senate candidate Michael McGuire takes a photo with some attendees.
Republican picnic 2021 8.JPG
State Senator Sonny Borrelli takes a photo with Terrance Sullivan.
Republican picnic 2021 9.JPG
State House candidate John Gillette.
Republican picnic 2021 10.JPG
Candidates had volunteers on hand to help gather signatures to get on the ballot.
Republican picnic 2021 11.JPG
U.S Senate candidate Jim Lamon.
Republican picnic 2021 12.JPG
Candidate for Governor Steve Gaynor.
Republican picnic 2021 13.JPG
State House candidate John Gillette with Art Stiers.
Republican picnic 2021 14.JPG
State House candidate Bill Hardt
Republican picnic 2021 15.JPG
Current State Treasurer and Governor Candidate Kimberly Yee
Republican picnic 2021 16.JPG
Chair of the Arizona Republican Party Kelli Ward
Republican picnic 2021 17.JPG
State Representative and State Treasurer candidate Regina Cobb
Republican picnic 2021 18.JPG
State Senator Sonny Borrelli amps up the crowd at the Republican Picnic
Republican picnic 2021 19.JPG
It was full house at the 77th annual Republican Picnic.
Republican picnic 2021 20.JPG
Congressman Paul Gosar
Republican picnic 2021 21.JPG
State Representative Leo Biasiucci
Republican picnic 2021 22.JPG
State Representative and Secretary of State Mark Finchem
Republican picnic 2021 23.JPG
Lamonte Cavalier collects a signature from Tim Berger for Regina Cobb.
Republican picnic 2021 24.JPG
Congressman Paul Gosar speaking with a constituent.
Republican picnic 2021 25.JPG
Mohave County Assessor and Mohave County Republican Central Committee Chairwoman Jeanne Kentch shows off the new Committee shirt.
Republican picnic 2021 26.JPG
State Attorney General candidate Tiffany Shedd
Republican picnic 2021 27.JPG
U.S Senate candidate Jim Lamon speaks with picnic attenders.
Republican picnic 2021 28.JPG
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy speaks with a Mohave County Sheriff's deputy.
Republican picnic 2021 29.JPG
Corporation Commissioner candidate Kim Owens
Republican picnic 2021 30.JPG
Secretary of State candidate Michelle Ugentri-Rita
Republican picnic 2021 31.JPG
State Representative Leo Biasiucci takes a photo of a Paul Gosar fan in a paper mache Donald Trump head.
Republican picnic 2021 32.JPG
Arizona Governor Candidate and former congressman Matt Salmon
Republican picnic 2021 33.JPG
U.S Senate candidate Blake Masters speaking with a picnic attender
Republican picnic 2021 34.JPG
State Attorney General candidate Lacy Cooper
Republican picnic 2021 36.JPG
Bryan Masche candidate for Arizona Governor
Republican picnic 2021 37.JPG
Arizona Governor Candidate Kari Lake speaking with a picnic attender.
Republican picnic 2021 38.JPG
Corporation Commissioner candidate Kevin Thompson
Republican picnic 2021 39.JPG
Corporation Commissioner candidate Nick Myers
Republican picnic 2021 40.JPG
Republican picnic 2021 42.JPG
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop’s dog.
According to Mohave County Republican Central Committee Chairwoman Jeanne Kentch, this was the most successful picnic for the party in 77 years with 430 people attending. Kentch says that it is the current political climate that is rallying so many people this early on in the election cycle.
“We need to change some things. We are destroying our country right now,” Kentch said. “The Republican party is the only way to fix it. That is why we have so much support because this many people know that we have a problem.”
Along with allowing Mohave Republicans a chance to get together for a celebration, the picnic also offers citizens the opportunity to get to know each candidate’s platform ahead of the primary elections.
“This is important today, what you are doing,” Congressman Paul Gosar said. “Our back is against the wall. You need to see these candidates, and we got a whole stable full, but you want to vet them, you want them to answer your questions and you want to see how they respond. Once we get to the general election next year, we have to fall in line behind them.”
Other big name Republicans, like Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, echoed Gosar’s calls for unity among the GOP.
“Take your positivity, your love, your energy and put it into your candidates,” Ward said. “Take your negativity, your hatred, your want to stomp down socialism and give to the Democrats because that is how we are going to win folks.”
Other than the calls for unity, there was not too much focus on battle plans for turning out the Republican vote in 2022. However, U.S Senate candidate Jim Lamon did tell the crowd that he has dedicated some of his resources to registering new Republicans.
“I am your candidate who is spending $100,000 a month to go out and register 150,000 new Republicans between now and the end of the election here coming up,” Lamon said. “We started out earlier this year. We have five offices, five fulltime people and we have now just crested over 1,000 volunteers across the country.”
One theme that was present with all 23 candidates who spoke at the picnic was that 2022 is a do or die year for the Grand Old Party.
“I think if we do not seize back control of the House and Senate in 2022, the damage that can be done, look at just six months of Biden and Mark Kelly voting together,” U.S Senate candidate Michael McGuire said. “If we continue on this path for another three and half years and we do not get control, the republic I was sworn to protect and defend will come apart at the seams.”
(26) comments
Havadu is a funny place. Older population on social security and disability. They buy Chinese American flags, buy everything at wall mart (made in China) and complain about everything. I guess that is what happens when you become old.
1502 - [thumbup] Sadly I have to admit I am disgusted and appalled at the actions of my peers [thumbup]
As you get older, and have paid your lifetime dues, you earn a right to complain. For some older people, who are asked to live on as little as $800 a month form social security, then $134 of that goes to Medicare, the only thing they can afford is Chinese made Walmart products, that does not mean they can't complain about it. What they should be complaining about is families receiving as much as $3500 a month from the Government as 'relief", and the elderly receiving zip!!! Now that's a complaint. 1502 when you get old, remember this, it could be YOU!
The vaccines were created to prevent severe illness and death. They do also help preventing the spread of the virus, but that is not their main purpose. To believe otherwise means that you are not paying attention. The only thing that can truly end the pandemic is wearing masks. If people did that (without cheating) for 3 straight weeks then there would be no hosts available for the virus to spread to. It amazes me that people just don’t understand this simple fact. We could have avoided 18 months of turmoil in just weeks…. but the selfish people who somehow confuse freedom and liberty with helping your fellow man would rather just whine about wearing masks. Personally, I think this is God’s way of weeding out the idiots. :)
DFLHC - [thumbup] Very well said, now watch the idiot fringe start calling you names [thumbup]
From the number one name caller.
gal - [thumbdown][offtopic][spam][ban][censored][thumbdown]
gal - I agree. He does more name calling in a day than the rest of the commenters combined. Bozo says he has that right because Trump called people names, BS, Bozo was doing that long before Trump entered the political arena.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Ouch, I'm sorry, I just don't think God kills people to "weed out the idiots", and to insult the deceased by calling them idiots, says everything about you. Your post was good until you went over the edge.
ovur - [thumbdown] Okay they're not idiots, they were just fools the karma caught up with. [spam][ban][thumbdown]
H
Meanwhile at Obama’s “Birthday Party”
A performer at former President Barack Obama’s birthday party managed to take stealth pictures of the opulent Martha’s Vineyard event and share them with Instagram followers.
Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman discreetly snapped pics of the event’s high-end food, drink and swag offerings and talked to their followers as the party unfolded, according to screenshots of the posts, which were later deleted under the event’s photography ban.
The recording artist and his handler posted themselves smoking cannabis — which is legal in Massachusetts.
Snaps of the open bar showed bottles of top-shelf liquor and cigars, and s’mores cocktails garnished with melted marshmallows.
Despite Questlove being enlisted to coordinate a meat-free menu, photos showed that steak, chicken and shrimp were also available, with rice, greens and potatoes on the side. (New York Post 8/8/21)
“Marie Antoinette” oops I mean Michelle threw quite the “bash”! Even “Doobies” for the band! A fine time was had by all I’m sure and of course they were all wearing their “Gucci” designer Covid masks! Remember two weeks to “flatten the curve” One person was conspicuously absent? They say he couldn’t find his way out of the basement Yup, let them eat cake! [thumbdown][whistling][tongue] Deaton
davey - [thumbdown][offtopic][spam][ban][censored][thumbdown]
Bigbob usually uses the words "super spreader", and I bet he did about the GOP picnic, but for Obama, he bows down, and take a knee.
ovur - [thumbdown] Is there any time we can expect you to post something that actually makes sense? And your obsession with me is truly heartwarming. You and davey really have a problem. [spam][offtopic][ban][thumbdown]
Traitor Gosar and Chemtrials Kelli made certain to make this into another LoserPalooza event. How 'bout them masks folks? Oh that's right, Republicans don't need no stinking' masks - and the rest of love them for it!
Your grammar really sucks lately. Proofread before you post!!!!
nl - [[thumbdown][spam][offtopic][ban][thumbdown]
Yeah NL, the “spelling & grammar cop” has really been falling down on the job! He’s laying those “Easter eggs” everywhere? Seems he has no time to “proof read” he’s got folks to insult and despairing remarks to be made. It’s what he does and it’s a tough job defending the losers running our Nation in to ground! [thumbdown][sad][ohmy][scared] Deaton
davey - [thumbdown] Your obsession with me is truly fascinating. You have such a pathetic little losers life, don't you? Oh, BTW, no question mark following "... everywhere"; it's "proofread," "disparaging," and "into." You're welcome. [spam][offtopic][thumbdown]
Yo BigBob are you still wearing a surgical mask? Aren’t you “vax’ed”? If you’re “vax’ed” you don’t “need no stinking masks”! Come’on Man, get with the program! Even your hero Barack threw a huge “Birthday Party” (I thought those were for kids) not a Covid mask to be seen. Heck, I hear Michelle had a big tent set up along with a “bounce house” and “Crusty the Clown” to hand out Doobies to the “Rapper” band and guests. I’m really glad that President Trump made operation “Warp Speed” happen and all of Barack’s guests were vax’ed with Trump’s vaccine. This Party could have been a real “super spreader event”! Thanks President Trump! [thumbup][wink][beam] Deaton
davey - [thumbdown]Your ignorance is only surpassed by your stupidity[spam][offtopic][ban]
Oh BigBob you’re so mean! Please, please stop Big Bird, ‘er I mean BigBob! [thumbup][tongue][love] Deaton
Boom and there it is!
ovur - Yep, no matter what sad little davey will show up with his obsession with me. Poor little loser.[thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.