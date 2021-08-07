kari lake

Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake speaks at the 77th Annual Republican Picnic Saturday.

 Joey Postiglione/Today's News-Herald

It is not election year yet, but you would have never known that at Hualapai Mountain Park on Saturday.

Over 20 Republican candidates running for offices ranging from the state House to the U.S Senate to the governor of Arizona were in Kingman Saturday to share their platforms with the hundreds of Mohave County residents at the 77th Annual Republican Picnic.

According to Mohave County Republican Central Committee Chairwoman Jeanne Kentch, this was the most successful picnic for the party in 77 years with 430 people attending. Kentch says that it is the current political climate that is rallying so many people this early on in the election cycle.

“We need to change some things. We are destroying our country right now,” Kentch said. “The Republican party is the only way to fix it. That is why we have so much support because this many people know that we have a problem.”

Along with allowing Mohave Republicans a chance to get together for a celebration, the picnic also offers citizens the opportunity to get to know each candidate’s platform ahead of the primary elections.

“This is important today, what you are doing,” Congressman Paul Gosar said. “Our back is against the wall. You need to see these candidates, and we got a whole stable full, but you want to vet them, you want them to answer your questions and you want to see how they respond. Once we get to the general election next year, we have to fall in line behind them.”

Other big name Republicans, like Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, echoed Gosar’s calls for unity among the GOP.

“Take your positivity, your love, your energy and put it into your candidates,” Ward said. “Take your negativity, your hatred, your want to stomp down socialism and give to the Democrats because that is how we are going to win folks.”

Other than the calls for unity, there was not too much focus on battle plans for turning out the Republican vote in 2022. However, U.S Senate candidate Jim Lamon did tell the crowd that he has dedicated some of his resources to registering new Republicans.

“I am your candidate who is spending $100,000 a month to go out and register 150,000 new Republicans between now and the end of the election here coming up,” Lamon said. “We started out earlier this year. We have five offices, five fulltime people and we have now just crested over 1,000 volunteers across the country.”

One theme that was present with all 23 candidates who spoke at the picnic was that 2022 is a do or die year for the Grand Old Party.

“I think if we do not seize back control of the House and Senate in 2022, the damage that can be done, look at just six months of Biden and Mark Kelly voting together,” U.S Senate candidate Michael McGuire said. “If we continue on this path for another three and half years and we do not get control, the republic I was sworn to protect and defend will come apart at the seams.”

1502

Havadu is a funny place. Older population on social security and disability. They buy Chinese American flags, buy everything at wall mart (made in China) and complain about everything. I guess that is what happens when you become old.

BigBob
BigBob

1502 - [thumbup] Sadly I have to admit I am disgusted and appalled at the actions of my peers [thumbup]

alloveragain

As you get older, and have paid your lifetime dues, you earn a right to complain. For some older people, who are asked to live on as little as $800 a month form social security, then $134 of that goes to Medicare, the only thing they can afford is Chinese made Walmart products, that does not mean they can't complain about it. What they should be complaining about is families receiving as much as $3500 a month from the Government as 'relief", and the elderly receiving zip!!! Now that's a complaint. 1502 when you get old, remember this, it could be YOU!

DFLHC

The vaccines were created to prevent severe illness and death. They do also help preventing the spread of the virus, but that is not their main purpose. To believe otherwise means that you are not paying attention. The only thing that can truly end the pandemic is wearing masks. If people did that (without cheating) for 3 straight weeks then there would be no hosts available for the virus to spread to. It amazes me that people just don’t understand this simple fact. We could have avoided 18 months of turmoil in just weeks…. but the selfish people who somehow confuse freedom and liberty with helping your fellow man would rather just whine about wearing masks. Personally, I think this is God’s way of weeding out the idiots. :)

BigBob
BigBob

DFLHC - [thumbup] Very well said, now watch the idiot fringe start calling you names [thumbup]

galnca

From the number one name caller.

BigBob
BigBob

gal - [thumbdown][offtopic][spam][ban][censored][thumbdown]

NorthLong
NorthLong

gal - I agree. He does more name calling in a day than the rest of the commenters combined. Bozo says he has that right because Trump called people names, BS, Bozo was doing that long before Trump entered the political arena.

alloveragain

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

alloveragain

Ouch, I'm sorry, I just don't think God kills people to "weed out the idiots", and to insult the deceased by calling them idiots, says everything about you. Your post was good until you went over the edge.

BigBob
BigBob

ovur - [thumbdown] Okay they're not idiots, they were just fools the karma caught up with. [spam][ban][thumbdown]

DFLHC

H

deaton
deaton

Meanwhile at Obama’s “Birthday Party”

A performer at former President Barack Obama’s birthday party managed to take stealth pictures of the opulent Martha’s Vineyard event and share them with Instagram followers.

Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman discreetly snapped pics of the event’s high-end food, drink and swag offerings and talked to their followers as the party unfolded, according to screenshots of the posts, which were later deleted under the event’s photography ban.

The recording artist and his handler posted themselves smoking cannabis — which is legal in Massachusetts.

Snaps of the open bar showed bottles of top-shelf liquor and cigars, and s’mores cocktails garnished with melted marshmallows.

Despite Questlove being enlisted to coordinate a meat-free menu, photos showed that steak, chicken and shrimp were also available, with rice, greens and potatoes on the side. (New York Post 8/8/21)

“Marie Antoinette” oops I mean Michelle threw quite the “bash”! Even “Doobies” for the band! A fine time was had by all I’m sure and of course they were all wearing their “Gucci” designer Covid masks! Remember two weeks to “flatten the curve” One person was conspicuously absent? They say he couldn’t find his way out of the basement Yup, let them eat cake! [thumbdown][whistling][tongue] Deaton

BigBob
BigBob

davey - [thumbdown][offtopic][spam][ban][censored][thumbdown]

alloveragain

Bigbob usually uses the words "super spreader", and I bet he did about the GOP picnic, but for Obama, he bows down, and take a knee.

BigBob
BigBob

ovur - [thumbdown] Is there any time we can expect you to post something that actually makes sense? And your obsession with me is truly heartwarming. You and davey really have a problem. [spam][offtopic][ban][thumbdown]

BigBob
BigBob

Traitor Gosar and Chemtrials Kelli made certain to make this into another LoserPalooza event. How 'bout them masks folks? Oh that's right, Republicans don't need no stinking' masks - and the rest of love them for it!

Report Add Reply
NorthLong
NorthLong

Your grammar really sucks lately. Proofread before you post!!!!

BigBob
BigBob

nl - [[thumbdown][spam][offtopic][ban][thumbdown]

deaton
deaton

Yeah NL, the “spelling & grammar cop” has really been falling down on the job! He’s laying those “Easter eggs” everywhere? Seems he has no time to “proof read” he’s got folks to insult and despairing remarks to be made. It’s what he does and it’s a tough job defending the losers running our Nation in to ground! [thumbdown][sad][ohmy][scared] Deaton

BigBob
BigBob

davey - [thumbdown] Your obsession with me is truly fascinating. You have such a pathetic little losers life, don't you? Oh, BTW, no question mark following "... everywhere"; it's "proofread," "disparaging," and "into." You're welcome. [spam][offtopic][thumbdown]

deaton
deaton

Yo BigBob are you still wearing a surgical mask? Aren’t you “vax’ed”? If you’re “vax’ed” you don’t “need no stinking masks”! Come’on Man, get with the program! Even your hero Barack threw a huge “Birthday Party” (I thought those were for kids) not a Covid mask to be seen. Heck, I hear Michelle had a big tent set up along with a “bounce house” and “Crusty the Clown” to hand out Doobies to the “Rapper” band and guests. I’m really glad that President Trump made operation “Warp Speed” happen and all of Barack’s guests were vax’ed with Trump’s vaccine. This Party could have been a real “super spreader event”! Thanks President Trump! [thumbup][wink][beam] Deaton

BigBob
BigBob

davey - [thumbdown]Your ignorance is only surpassed by your stupidity[spam][offtopic][ban]

deaton
deaton

Oh BigBob you’re so mean! Please, please stop Big Bird, ‘er I mean BigBob! [thumbup][tongue][love] Deaton

alloveragain

Boom and there it is!

BigBob
BigBob

ovur - Yep, no matter what sad little davey will show up with his obsession with me. Poor little loser.[thumbdown]

