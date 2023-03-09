Reigning supreme over the other restaurants that participated in last year’s Southwest Chowderfest is Niko’s Grill & Pub. The Lake Havasu City restaurant is known for its Greek-inspired menu, which specializes in gyro sandwiches and souvlaki dishes.
Winning last spring’s golden ladle for the restaurant division came as a surprise for Amy Jo Redick, who is known around the local establishment as Chef AJ.
Hearing the announcement of the winner, as Redick states, left her in disbelief while having a sense of honor over their win. She comments how remarkable it was to have won the competition that is judged solely by the public’s vote.
The winning soup that prevailed over all of the other entries was the restaurant’s loaded New England clam chowder. Redick says a change to their choice of chowder will not happen for this Saturday’s event.
“I believe if it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” Redick said. “We are going to bring it again this year.”
Event organizer and creator Tina Stocking outsourced local business Gold Star Engraving and Awards to develop the golden ladle that was given to Redick and her team.
For this year’s competitions, Stocking says that the winner from the home chef division will receive a mini ladle that is similar to the golden ladle.
Competitive by nature, Redick says she enjoys cooking for the competition and takes pleasure in seeing local culinary students participating in the event.
Heading into another year of the restaurant division leaves Redick with hope that the community will continue to make Chowderfest what it is today.
“For it only being the second year, the community is what makes something like this such a great event and a friendly competition between restaurant chefs,” Redick added. “You know, for bragging rights.”
This year’s 2nd Annual Southwest Chowderfest will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4. Tickets are $35 per person while children 12 and under enter for free. For more information, visit www.southwestchowderfest.com or contact Tina Stocking at 928-486-3160.
