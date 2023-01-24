Carnival workers heading out

Carnival workers prepare booths and rides for transportation from Lake Havasu State Park on Tuesday, following this weekend’s Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

The winds have come and gone on another BalloonFest.

According to Steve Ticknor, the festival’s executive director, the 12th annual BalloonFest was a “huge success” with community members turning “out in droves” to attend the four day event, despite some less than ideal weather.

