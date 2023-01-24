The winds have come and gone on another BalloonFest.
According to Steve Ticknor, the festival’s executive director, the 12th annual BalloonFest was a “huge success” with community members turning “out in droves” to attend the four day event, despite some less than ideal weather.
While numbers are still being finalized for the event, Ticknor says the organization believes that “well over 20,000” visitors crossed through BalloonFest’s gates this year. Ticknor says the opening day of this year’s event was the biggest in its history and that Saturday saw the highest attendance of the four days.
Something that Ticknor says he believes was a big draw to the event was the carnival, which Ticknor says nearly doubled its business this year.
“The carnival brought some better rides this year which I think attracted more of the teenage crowd,” Ticknor said.
The estimated 20,000 attendance total also does not include the 1,200+ volunteers that took on various roles to make this year’s BalloonFest a success.
While the BalloonFest can’t really track how many attendees come to the festival from out of town, Ticknor says the event does know a large amount of its volunteers come from outside of Lake Havasu City.
“Over half those are winter visitors,” Ticknor said. “There are a lot of people who come here for the winter that volunteer, which is very cool.”
While most of this year’s BalloonFest was a record breaking success, the hot air balloons only made a mass ascension twice—once on Thursday and once on Sunday—due to wind was a letdown and one that is becoming frustrating to people in the community.
Ticknor says the most asked question or suggestion the organization receives online is ‘why not move BalloonFest to another weekend’ to avoid the wind.
Ticknor says he and other BalloonFest workers just have to laugh when they hear those suggestions because if there really was a weekend in Lake Havasu City with guaranteed no wind, the BalloonFest would have that weekend locked down.
“There is no guarantee of no wind,” Ticknor said.
All the proceeds raised by the BalloonFest are donated to the city’s Rotary clubs, Lake Havasu Kiwanis and the Daybreakers Lion Club who then disperse the money throughout the community.
“Last year we were able to give $40,000 to each club and the initial feeling is that we are going to be able to give more than that this year,” Ticknor said.
A total for the amount raised and donated by this year’s BalloonFest should be announced early March according to Ticknor.
Next year’s BalloonFest is scheduled to run next year from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21.
Matt Farris Balloon Ride 012523- Matt Farris with his daughter Scarlett in their first hot air balloon trip. Photo courtesy of Matt Farris Facebook.
Headline: Country Musician’ shocking balloon ride.
Local country musician Matt Farris has been performing at and attending BalloonFest for many years but it was only this year that Farris says he finally got to ride in a hot air balloon.
Getting to see Lake Havasu from a bird’s eye view was an adventure, one that he would happily go on again, the Havasu native Farris says.
“It was such a cool experience,” Farris said.
The whole flight was 99 percent positive, Farris says, however the landing at the end was not an ideal hot balloon landing.
According to Farris, the balloon’s pilot was aiming to bring the balloon down at a dirt lot on the northside of town when a freak gust of wind pushed the balloon into some powerlines.
Farris says the collusion caused a huge spark that left the balloon with a huge hole but as soon as it happened the pilot reverted to his training and decades of experience.
“He knew exactly what to do and he was right on it,” Harris said. “It was quick-thinking—he definitely knew what he was doing after 40 years of flying.”
The pilot directed Farris to lower his daughter out of the basket to the ground crew, taking extra care not to touch the basket in the case it had become electrified. After getting his daughter out of the basket Farris says he was able to hop out.
“It was more scary than anything,” Farris said.
The pilot’s name wasn’t immediately available to “Today’s News Herald” and Farris says officials and pilots emphasized how rare an incident like this is.
Undeterred by the less than ideal landing of his first ride, Farris says he is already looking to get back up in the air in a Balloon. In fact, Farris says he is performing at the Arizona Balloon Classic in Goodyear next month.
