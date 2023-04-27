thumbnail_ling (1).jpg

Travis Lingenfelter

A woman who set sail to challenge Travis Lingenfelter in the next election cycle has quickly pulled the plug on her prospective campaign after being informed, and confirming, that she lives in the wrong District. East Kingman resident Teresa Boeglerd recently made comments in Valle Vista about running against the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman and she declared formal intent to do so with the Election's office on April 25.

The problem is that Boegler lives in Dist. 4 while Lingenfelter represents, and resides in, Dist. 1. Boegler confirmed her district residency error Thursday morning.

(0) comments

