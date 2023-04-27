A woman who set sail to challenge Travis Lingenfelter in the next election cycle has quickly pulled the plug on her prospective campaign after being informed, and confirming, that she lives in the wrong District. East Kingman resident Teresa Boeglerd recently made comments in Valle Vista about running against the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman and she declared formal intent to do so with the Election's office on April 25.
The problem is that Boegler lives in Dist. 4 while Lingenfelter represents, and resides in, Dist. 1. Boegler confirmed her district residency error Thursday morning.
Boegler said she will drop out of the Dist. 1 contest and that she will not run in Dist. 4.
Twenty-one other northwest Arizona residents have already declared their intent to qualify as candidates for various Mohave County races. Each seeks the republican nomination in the Aug., 2024 primary election.
Valerie Medina is the latest to seek prospective county candidacy in next year's election cycle. The former County Recorder's Office employee who currently serves as Executive Assistant to Dist. 5 Supervisor Ron Gould has declared intent to run for County Recorder.
Chief deputy Recorder Lydia Durst previously declared candidacy for the same seat. Recorder Kristi Blair will retire at the end of her term late next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.