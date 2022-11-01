More storage units on the north side of town are in the works.
The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a preliminary plat requested by a Southern California company for a 208-unit storage unit development next to Home Depot on Retail Centre Boulevard.
Paradyme Havasu Storage is requesting a preliminary condominium plat for the 14.32 acres located at 80 Retail Centre Blvd. — immediately west of Home Depot. The plat shows a total of 208 storage units broken up into five phases. The units range in size from 281 square feet (21’ by 14’) to 2,156 square feet (26’ by 77’). In September, a press release from Temecula, California-based Paradyme Investments described the project as “a luxury product, that will parallel the growth of Lake Havasu.”
The condominium plat would allow each of the units to be individually owned, as part of a property owners association.
The property on Retail Centre Blvd. is zoned general commercial. In November 2021 the City Council amended the development code to remove storage units as an allowable use in general commercial districts. According to the staff report, this project was already submitted to the city prior to the code change last year so it is allowed to continue through the approval process without the need for a rezone.
Staff is recommending approval of the preliminary plat.
Golf Course to Residential Estates rezone
APL Surveying is requesting a rezone of six small parcels near Lake Havasu Golf Club from their current Golf Course District zoning to Residential Estates on behalf of multiple property owners.
The properties are located at 2718, 2720, 2724, and 2728 Paseo Verde – in addition to 650 Via Del Lago and 2654 Plaza Del Sol. Most of the parcels are approximately 15 feet by 20 feet that were purchased by their respective owners from the golf course to expand their existing residential property. The parcel on Via Del Lago is a little larger than the others – totaling about 4,500 square feet.
The rezone will allow the property owners to apply the Residential Estates building setbacks and uses to their entire property – the bulk of which is already zoned RE.
Golf Course to Residential Estates rezone
APL Surveying is also requesting a rezone of a 20-foot strip of property between Lake Havasu Golf Club and 2659 S. Jamaica Blvd. on behalf of Vale Alliance.
According to the staff report, Vale Alliance is in the process of purchasing the 20-foot strip of property currently zoned as Golf Course District that is not used by the golf course. The alliance intends to combine the extra space with its residential property on Jamaica into a single Limited Multiple Family lot.
When, where, how to watch
The Planning and Zoning meeting will be held at 9 a.m. today inside the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. Video of the meeting will also be available on Channel 4, and streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
