Mohave County has had to make a few adjustments after an influx of its employees contracted covid-19 in the last month.
County Manager Sam Elters told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that 29 employees have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two pay periods — from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18. That accounts for almost 60% of the 51 employees who have tested positive since the pandemic began last fall.
Elters said recent covid cases have had a significant impact on three of the county’s smaller departments — procurement, human resources, and finance. He said all three departments have been authorized to work from home and self quarantine, while maintaining a “skeleton presence” in the county building.
“We can continue to perform essential functions, but cannot interact as would normally be the case - just to make sure that we don’t exacerbate the problem,” Elters told the Supervisors.
