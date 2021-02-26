Cases of coronavirus continue to come in at lower numbers as Mohave County reported Friday 29 new cases of covid-19 and one new death.
The death was a previously reported case from the Lake Havasu City area. Of the 29 new cases, 20 were reported in Bullhead City, four were reported from the Kingman area and three were from the Havasu City area. The other two cases were found in the North County area and an undetermined area of the county.
29 new confirmed cases of covid brings the county to a total of 296 new cases this week an slight increase from the previous week’s 263 total cases, but still no were near the highs of December or January when weekly cases in the county were above 1500.
The 29 confirmed new cases in Mohave were a small drop in the bucket to the 1,621 new cases reported in Arizona on Friday, although the ADHS website says Mohave County reported 60 new cases today.
A little over a thousand of the new cases were from Maricopa County according to ADHS.
Mohave County is set to receive 8,000 doses of the Moderna covid vaccine next week which should help with the scarcity of the vaccine that has been experienced in the county these recent weeks.
