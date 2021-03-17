Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, said he expects the Senate to vote today on whether Arizona will become a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
Biasiucci’s bill HB 2111 – also known as the Second Amendment Firearm Freedom Act – would prohibit the use of state money and other resources to enforce federal gun laws or regulations that conflict with Arizona’s gun laws. It has a total of 16 co-sponsors – all Republicans – including fellow District 5 Legislators Sen. Sonny Borrelli and Rep. Regina Cobb.
The bill is similar to one sponsored by Biasiucci in the 2020 Legislative Session, but that bill died in the House Rules Committee last year. The bill has been similarly controversial this year with votes breaking largely along partisan lines in the House of Representatives – with the GOP supporting the bill and Democrats opposed. This year HB 2111 made it through the House Rules Committee with a 5-3 vote and the House Government & Elections Committee managed to squeak the bill through on a 7-6 vote.
The Second Amendment Firearm Freedom Act was passed by the full House with a 31-29 vote on Feb. 24.
HB2111 was approved by the Senate Judicial Committee with a 5-3 vote and was also deemed “proper for consideration” by the Senate Rules Committee.
The bill is similar to several Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions adopted recently by several communities in Arizona – including both the Mohave County and La Paz County.
