A vote in the State Senate about whether Arizona should become a “Second Amendment sanctuary” was postponed on Thursday.
The Second Amendment Firearm Freedom Act – also known as HB2111 – was scheduled for a vote on the floor of the Senate Thursday afternoon. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), said the vote was postponed because a senator was unable to attend. He said he now expects that the full Senate will vote on the bill on Monday.
The bill would prohibit the use of state money and other resources to enforce federal gun laws or regulations that conflict with Arizona’s laws. It is similar in nature to Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions that have been adopted recently by several communities in Arizona – including both Mohave and La Paz counties.
The bill has been popular amongst Republicans and opposed by Democrats so far during the Legislative Session. The House of Representatives passed the bill on a 31-29 vote along party lines. Republicans hold a 16 to 14 advantage in the State Senate.
If passed by the Senate, Gov. Doug Ducey would still need to sign the bill in order for it to become law.
