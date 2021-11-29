The second of three suspects in the alleged murder of a former Lake Havasu City resident is scheduled to be sentenced this week, and a possible agreement may be on the way for the man police say was directly responsible for the shooting.
Ramon Canas, 44, remains in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond as he awaits his Thursday sentencing hearing. Canas accepted an agreement with prosecutors in late October, in which he pleaded guilty to charges of facilitating first degree murder and weapons misconduct. Charges of first-degree murder are expected to be dismissed against Canas, as well as one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Canas is expected to appear for sentencing on Thursday, and will face a presumptive sentence of 8.75 years in prison.
The shooting occurred in the early hours of April 4, in the driveway of codefendant Adeline Rea, 32. According to police investigators, Canas was seen with the victim, as well as Rea and codefendant Brian Robinson, 37, at a McCulloch Boulevard bar prior to the shooting. Police say a confrontation took place between Robinson and Stacy Hakes, during which Robinson was allegedly heard shouting that he would kill the victim.
According to police, Canas provided Robinson with the alleged murder weapon, and Rea provided transportation for Robinson to her home, where Hakes was present. There, Robinson allegedly approached the window of Hakes’ vehicle and fatally shot the victim.
Canas and Rea were arrested April 12 on charges of first-degree murder for their alleged roles in Hakes’ death. Robinson surrendered himself into custody at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman on April 14.
Mohave County Superior Judge Douglas Camacho sentenced Rea on earlier this month to 11 years in prison, after Rea accepted a plea agreement of her own with county prosecutors. She pleaded no contest to charges of facilitating first-degree murder and hindering felony prosecution.
As of Monday, Canas remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond in advance of his sentencing hearing.
Robinson also remains in custody, under $1 million bond, and is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing on Wednesday.
