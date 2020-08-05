Election results are still not official, but the Lake Havasu City Council appears to have filled its three open seats.
A few ballots from Tuesday’s primary election still need to be tallied in Mohave County. It is still technically possible for enough of those outstanding ballots to flood into the City Council race and change the outcome, but that scenario appears to be unlikely.
All of the early ballots and regular ballots cast at the polls on election day have already been tallied and Nancy Campbell, Cameron Moses and David Lane all appear to have avoided a runoff in the General Election by capturing a majority of the vote in the primary. Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair said the county still has about 3,000 ballots that need to be processed. She said they don’t yet know how many of those ballots came from Lake Havasu City North or Lake Havasu City South – the only two precincts where the Havasu City Council election was on the ballot.
Blair said the remaining ballots are either mail in ballots that were turned in after the electronic pollbooks were loaded late on Monday, election day drop off ballots, or provisional ballots.
“Signature verification on the mail ballots and provisionals take longer just because we have to update voter records at the same time in order to process,” Blair said.
Lake Havasu City Clerk Kelly Williams said the city cannot determine the threshold for a majority of votes until Mohave County declares the results final.
But using the city’s formula for determining the threshold for a majority based on the 29,603 votes counted as of Monday morning, a candidate would need at least 4,934 votes to have a majority. That threshold will rise as the final mail in and provisional ballots are added to the count.
All three apparent winners are at least 450 votes above that current threshold led by Campbell’s 7,436 votes. Moses and Lane, with 5,706 and 5,386 votes respectively, also appear to be safely above the threshold. Lane is currently 921 votes ahead of fourth place Mike Bonney, who currently sits at 4,466 votes. Groat is also within 1,000 votes of the current threshold with 4,123 votes. David Jaramillo has received 2,418 votes.
Williams said that once the final results are received the City Council will meet to adopt, declare, and canvass the primary election results and issue certificates to candidates who are declared elected, as well as to candidates nominated to appear in the General Election in November, if there are any.
If fewer than three candidates end up below the threshold for a majority, two candidates would advance to the General Election for every council seat still available.
Mohave County Elections Director did not respond to questions about when final results are expected to be released.
