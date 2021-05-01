After three years of studies and planning, Lake Havasu City is almost ready to kick off its brand new public transportation system with the first pilot route potentially starting up in the next few weeks.
Transportation Director Patrick Cipres presented the latest plans for public transportation to the City Council during a public work session on Tuesday.
Havasu has had some form of public transportation in place since the 1980s and operated a fixed route bus system from 2006 to 2014 that Mayor Cal Sheehy said had lots of routes and large buses that were generally mostly empty. The new transportation system will use smaller vehicles with 14-passenger buses, SUVs and vans, and will be split into three different services that Cipres said will work together to allow citizens and visitors to efficiently move anywhere throughout town.
“This three pronged approach is going to limit the size of the buses and the transit, and increase the usability for our citizens to get to the areas that are most identified in our community,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “It wasn’t just working on getting folks to the doctor and to food, but also quality of life stuff like entertainment, and how to we incorporate students and the work force.”
The new transportation system will take advantage of federal grants available to cities, so Havasu will pay about as much from the general fund each year for equipment and operation of the new system as it currently spends to run Havasu Mobility – which provides rides to elderly and disabled residents and visitors.
Cipres told the City Council that the fix route buses will be called “Bridge.” He said staff wanted the name for its bus system to connect with Havasu’s most famous attraction – the London Bridge. Councilmembers expressed some skepticism about the name potentially causing some confusion because, at this time it, none of the routes plan to actually cross the London Bridge.
Cipres explained that two of the three routes planned will have stops near the bridge.
“We basically are at the bridge, or at least as close as we want to get with a bus,” he said.
The Bridge will kick off with a pilot route that will circulate around the downtown area soon. Cipres said the department is hoping to begin the pilot route by the end of May.
The transportation department will also be introducing a curb-to-curb ride service for people who are unable to get to a bus stop, called “Flex.” Cipres said Flex will basically take over the services provided to disabled and elderly residents by Havasu Mobility.
The transit department will also introduce a demand response service called “Direct” that will pick people up at their location and transport them within one of three zones throughout the city.
All three systems – Bridge, Flex, and Direct – are expected to eventually converge at a transportation hub planned for the city-owned parking lot at Pima Wash on Mesquite Avenue.
Cipres said all three systems share a custom built transit management system that will utilize cashless fare. The city has also set up mapping solutions that Cipres said will track data and demographics, and allow the department to determine if stops or routes should be added or removed based on the demand in those areas.
Cipres said more information will be posted at www.lhcaz.gov/transit as it becomes available. The city plans to provide training for how to use the new systems when each service is ready to officially launch.
Transit hub
Lake Havasu City’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan would start designs for the transit hub at Pima Wash next Fiscal Year – which begins July 1.
Construction is expected to begin in FY2022-23 and is scheduled to wrap up in FY2023-24.
Cipres said the hub will include public restrooms, a small transportation office, and a covered area for transit and city vehicles and people waiting for a transit service. He said it will also have bike racks, lockers and parking, and pointed out that the lot already has access to walking trails throughout town.
Eventually the hub will also include electric charging stations.
Cipres said the goal is to bring everybody to the center of town, and from there they will be able to get anywhere in Havasu by using one of the three transportation systems.
Councilmember David Lane said he believes that the Pima Wash parking lot is a great location for the hub.
According to the CIP, the transportation hub is expected to cost a total of $438,896 for both design and construction. Most of that money will come from federal grants, but the city’s required match will be about $102,000.
Pilot route
Currently the transportation department has identified three bus routes throughout town that it expects to start running over the course of the next 12 months, but each route will be vetted with a pilot route that runs for about 60 to 120 days.
Cipres said the first pilot route will be for the downtown circulator, which will run along Mesquite, McCulloch and Swanson from the channel area up to Smith’s Shopping Center. He said the plan is for the route to run every 35 minutes, and they will use the pilot route to solidify the timing of those routes throughout the day and identify any potential gaps in service.
Cipres said the department is waiting for one of two ADA compliant buses that is has ordered to arrive before starting the first pilot route. He said he hopes to have it going by the end of May, or early June.
He said the pilot route will provide rides for free, and will also help to get people familiar with the routes and how to use the applications.
Meshing with private shuttles
Cipres said the city’s new transportation system is not expected to interfere with private shuttle companies already in town. He said such private shuttles generally run from about 6 p.m. until the early morning hours.
The public transit system will operate when those shuttles are generally off duty – starting in the morning and running until about 6 p.m.
“We don’t want to take business away from the private shuttles in town,” Cipres said. “Our core is the visitors, the people who live in town, the workers, kids going to school and coming home, that is who we are after. We aren’t after the 6 p.m. crowd, because it is not cost effective for us.”
