Three people were arrested in connection with sales of fentanyl pills in the Lake Havasu City area, according to Lake Havasu City Police. At 6 a.m. Thursday, detectives served a search warrant in the 100 block of Nelson Lane. During a search of the house, they allegedly found 100 fentanyl pills, a handgun, drug ledgers and several items of paraphernalia. They arrested Van Wyck Richardson, 69, Brian White, 43, and Derek Smith, 41. Van Wyck Richardson was charged with three counts of sales of narcotic drugs, two counts of sales of narcotic drugs on school property, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $50,000.00 cash-only bond.
Brian White was charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, weapons misconduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $50,000.00 cash-only bond.
Derek Smith was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $5,000.00 cash-only bond.
All three subject were transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation was conducted by the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team with assistance from the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s SWAT Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.