Three Mohave Valley men were arrested Thursday, after county deputies allegedly linked them to a series of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in the Mohave Valley area.

The incidents were reported July 25, when management staff at a Mohave Valley storage yard reported the theft of catalytic converters from nine vehicles, and that an additional 10 vehicles had been burglarized at the facility. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies began their investigation at that time, and descriptions were taken of vehicles used by suspects in the alleged thefts.

