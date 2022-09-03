Three Mohave Valley men were arrested Thursday, after county deputies allegedly linked them to a series of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in the Mohave Valley area.
The incidents were reported July 25, when management staff at a Mohave Valley storage yard reported the theft of catalytic converters from nine vehicles, and that an additional 10 vehicles had been burglarized at the facility. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies began their investigation at that time, and descriptions were taken of vehicles used by suspects in the alleged thefts.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday in the case, after Fort Mojave Tribal Police located a vehicle belonging to an alleged suspect, who has been identified by investigators as 58-year-old Daryl D. Hatchard. Deputies were called to the scene of the traffic stop, where Hatchard was detained.
Detectives then traveled to Hatchard’s residence in Mohave Valley, where they encountered fellow suspects Brent J. Gordon, 37, and George J. Todd, 52. According to sheriff’s officials, evidence was found in a travel trailer at the location that implicated all three suspects in the offense.
Hatchard, Gordon and Todd were booked into Mohave County Jail on felony charges of burglary, theft and trafficking stolen property.
As of Friday, Gordon and Todd each remained in custody at the facility on $36,000 bond. Hatchard remained in custody on $32,000 bond.
