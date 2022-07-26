While much of the talk and focus for the November election is centered on the U.S. Congress, there are also important local elections on the November 8 ballot.
Over the past few years there has been an intensifying interest from the public in local school boards and their operation of public schools. This election cycle the Lake Havasu Unified School District has two seats open on its five seat board.
Below is information about the candidates who are on the ballot. Barbra Lumpkins is on the ballot for the LHUSD school board, but did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.
Lisa Roman is the one candidate who is running for reelection to the LHUSD School board.
Roman says that since her own kids started attending school in 2009 she has been involved with schools. Roman has served in roles on Parent Teacher Associations, Site councils and even worked as a substitute teacher.
It was during this time that Roman says she started learning what it takes to run a public school.
“Just in general I became very familiar with how schools work, the behind the scene effort it takes to educate children and I wanted to expand my involvement beyond PTA,” Roman said.
During Roman’s first term on the board, she was faced with a once in a lifetime situation—the covid-19 pandemic. Roman says it was a difficult learning curve to overcome but she came away with some lessons.
“I learned the value of clear communication and just thinking things through careful and making sure you are collaborating with the right people,” Roman said. “I am proud of our pandemic response because we did work so closely with local public officials.”
Looking ahead, Roman says if she were elected to another term on the school board one of the major priorities she wants to address is workforce satisfaction.
Sharon Harvey has been working in the world of education for 20 plus years with 12 of them being here in Lake Havasu City.
In her time here, Harvey has taught classes at Mohave Community College and was the first faculty member hired at ASU Havasu where she played a large role in developing the college’s general education program.
Harvey has also created an after school tutoring program for students in grades four through 12 which utilized tutors from Lake Havasu High School, ASU Havasu and the community.
In addition to all her real world experience, Harvey has also authored books and published peer reviewed articles on the topic of education.
If elected to the LHUSD governing board, Harvey says she wants to address issues ranging from school safety to teacher pay.
“There are all kinds of issues the board addresses and I am interested in all of them,” Harvey said.
With numerous issues and problems plaguing the world right now, Harvey also mentioned the importance of preparing students for life past the classroom.
“We need to make sure that the curriculums we offer are curriculums of hope,” Harvey said. “We need to make sure that we teach our students how to be resilient.”
