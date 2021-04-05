Three people in two cars were killed in a collision with a train at a railroad crossing in Golden Valley Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 2:42 p.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle vs. train collision in Golden Valley. Deputies arrived on scene and observed two vehicles had been hit by the train. Three occupants of the two vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputies’ investigation revealed that the two vehicles were stopped at the railroad crossing, waiting for a passing eastbound train at milepost crossing 528.6. Once the eastbound train passed, they began to cross the intersection, not seeing that a westbound train was approaching. Both vehicles were hit by the train at that point.
This investigation is ongoing.
