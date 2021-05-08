Major League Fishing is bringing three tournament events back to Lake Havasu City. Events in Lake Havasu were added to the schedules for the 2021 Toyota Series Western Division, the Abu Garcia College Fishing tournament and the U.S. Army High School Fishing Open.
The events were originally scheduled for Clear Lake, California, on Sept. 23-25, but low water conditions forced their move to Lake Havasu, Major League Fishing said in a news release. August events at Lake Shasta were also rescheduled for the California Delta in Oakley, California. The May events in Oakley have not changed.
The Toyota Series consists of six divisions, each holding three regular-season events. Tournament winners and anglers who finish in the top 25 after three events in any of the six divisions qualify for the Toyota Series Championship for a shot at winning $245,000.
Abu Garcia College Fishing teams compete in three regular-season qualifying tournaments in one of five conferences. The top ten teams from each division’s three regular-season tournaments and the top 20 teams from the annual College Fishing Open advance to the following year’s College Fishing Championship.
U.S. Army High School Fishing are two-person team events for students in grades 7-12.. The top 10-percent of each High School Open, held prior to June 14,, will qualify to compete at the 2021 U.S. Army High School Fishing National Championship, held in conjunction with the High School Fishing World Finals June 30 to July 3 on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina.
