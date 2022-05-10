A Lake Havasu City SWAT team joined Mohave County drug task force detectives in an alleged drug bust on Nelson Lane last week. Now, three men have been indicted in Lake Havasu Justice Court on charges related to the presence of 100 fentanyl pills found at the scene.
On Thursday, detectives served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Nelson Lane. There, investigators reportedly found 100 fentanyl pills, a handgun, drug ledgers and several items of drug paraphernalia.
Three were arrested at the scene, including Van Wyck Richardson, 69, Brian White, 43 and Derek A. Smith, 41.
City prosecutors filed a felony criminal complaint against each suspect on Monday.
Richardson was charged with three counts of sales of narcotic drugs, two could of selling narcotic drugs on school property, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
White was also charged with counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, weapons misconduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith was charged with counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three men remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Tuesday. Richardson and White are now held on $50,000 bond, while Smith remained in custody on $5,000 bond.
An arraignment date for the three defendants has not yet been determined as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.