PHOENIX — Three Arizona mothers of biological girls want to intercede in a federal court case to keep their daughters from having to compete against transgender females.

Legal papers filed on their behalf by the America First Legal Foundation argue they have a right to defend a 2022 law prohibiting such competition because of the unique perspective they bring to the case.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.