The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will consider three requests at its meeting Wednesday.
Sam Woods, with Built Well Construction is requesting a zoning change for 360, 370 and 380 Lake Havasu Avenue from a mixed use – neighborhood/planned development back to the lot’s original multiple-family residential zoning. All of the surrounding properties are also multiple-family residential. The current planned development was created back in 2008 which laid out plans to build a hotel, but those plans have since been abandoned.
The commission will also hear a request to approve a preliminary plat for Ladera North a 29-acre residential development consisting of 23 lots, up in the Havasu Foothills.
Planning and Zoning will also hold a public hearing to consider a request from owner Walter Spawr for a preliminary plat that would subdivide 2051 Spawr Circle into two commercial lots in the light industrial zone.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the police facility located at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The commission will vote to recommend approval or denial.
The commission’s recommendation is forwarded to the City Council which will hold another public hearing before making a final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.