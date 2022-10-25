Three Las Vegas women were arrested this weekend, after a series of reported thefts from multiple grocery stores throughout Lake Havasu City.
The arrests came at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, after Lake Havasu City Police officers stopped a vehicle for an alleged equipment violation on the1800 block of McCulloch Boulevard. The vehicle was occupied by alleged suspects Shanae Swanson, 30, Joy Evans, 28, and Jamesha Marshall, 31.
While officers conducted that traffic stop, police dispatchers relayed a report of a shoplifting incident that had occurred at Havasu’s Walgreen’s location, at the intersection of North McCulloch Boulevard and Lake Havasu Avenue. According to police, descriptions of three women involved in the theft may have been identical to the vehicle’s occupants. A vehicle allegedly involved in the theft also matched that of the vehicle occupied by Swanson, Evans and Marshall, investigators said this week.
The trio were accused of stealing more than $1,000-worth of high-end alcohol from the store. Police say bottles of that alcohol were found in the suspects’ vehicle during the traffic stop.
Police officials said this week that the trio may have also been responsible for two other organized shoplifting incidents, including a previous theft from Walgreen’s on Oct. 13, and a similar Sept. 26 theft from Smith’s Grocery on McCulloch and Acoma Boulevards.
All three have been charged with counts including felony shoplifting, organized retail theft, shoplifting using an artifice and possession of an open alcohol container.
According to Mohave county records, Swanson and Evans remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of this week on $5,000 bond, following an initial court appearance. As of Tuesday, Marshall did not appear to be in custody.
