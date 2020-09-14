At least two have been injured in a three-vehicle accident Monday afternoon, near the intersection of Chenoweth Road and State Route 95.
The accident was reported at about 2 p.m., and prompted a response by Lake Havasu City police and paramedics with assistance from the Desert Hills Fire Department. According to Desert Hills Fire Captain Chris Vanderjagt, one of the victims was found lying in the roadway when first responders arrived.
Vanderjagt says at least two victims were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment of their injuries. Although there were early reports of a possible fatality in the accident, those reports could not be confirmed at this time.
Attempts to gain information from Lake Havasu City police and fire officials were unsuccessful as of Monday evening.
