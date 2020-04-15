Just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, a three-vehicle crash occurred on McCulloch Boulevard at the intersection of El Dorado Avenue S.
According to police, a silver Dodge Ram 1500 traveling southbound pulled out into traffic, attempting to drive across McCulloch and continue on El Dorado, blocking the view of a gold Toyota Tundra attempting to turn from El Dorado into westbound traffic on McCulloch. The silver truck collided with a red vehicle, sending both into a nearby yard.
No major injuries were sustained.
