PHOENIX – A legislative bill could allocate over $300 million to rural road maintenance projects, including in Kingman.
House Bill 2543 passed the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee 9-1 on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The single opponent, Rep. Patricia Contreras (D-District 12), said the money should go towards funding schools.
Kevin Adam of the Rural Transportation Advocacy Council said that the funding could fix the “glaring” infrastructure needs. Instead of having to pick one project, the bill covers a variety of priorities for multiple cities and towns. The bill lays out projects that city and county officials have determined are priorities.
“Over the last couple of years, we’re seeing more and more that lawmakers are acknowledging this issue and taking action to try to address that,” Adam said.
The $300 million would be transferred from the state’s General Fund in Fiscal Year 2024, distributed to the Arizona Department of Transportation, and then distributed to a variety of Arizona counties, cities and towns. According to Adam, the numbers have inflation estimates factored in. Material costs and labor shortages also pose challenges. Adam said that prices could continue to go up, so he recommends lawmakers quickly allocate the money.
“When we’ve got the cash to do it, let’s do it and get it out the door because these things are going to happen either way,” Adam said.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. Timothy Dunn (R- District 25). Co-sponsors include House Majority Leader Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R- Lake Havasu City) and Rep. John Gillette (R- Kingman).
“It’s super important when you have that input from local stakeholders to bring that expertise,” Dunn said.
The City of Kingman told the Miner that the bill would help with the safety and accessibility of roads throughout Kingman.
Just last year Kingman residents voted down a sales tax hike to establish a pavement preservation program and repair program for city streets.
“The projects included in this legislation would have great impacts to the Kingman community with increased safety, access and alleviate drainage concerns in some areas,” Kingman’s Public Information Officer Coleen Haines said.
“We appreciate our local legislators supporting this bill, and their efforts to bring much-needed transportation and infrastructure projects to rural Arizona,” she said.
Based on the state proposal, $2.6 million could be designated for Airway Avenue improvements in Kingman.
Another $8 million could be used for improvements and pavement rehabilitation for Eastern Street, while Mohave County would get $750,000 to pave Bank Street and make other improvements between Grace Neal Parkway and Calle Castano Road.
More than $10 million would be allocated for a pair of proposed interchanges, the one at Interstate 40 as well as the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway traffic interchange improvements between Santa Rosa Drive and Louise Avenue, could also be granted.
