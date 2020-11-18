Lake Havasu City’s southern skies won’t be filled with fireworks for four days in February next year.
The 32nd Annual Winter Blast pyrotechnics show is the latest event to be canceled due to coronavirus concerns, according to an announcement posted on fireworkshavasu.com. It was scheduled for Feb. 11-14, 2021.
The event is organized by the Western Pyrotechnic Association, and it’s typically held at Havasu 95 Speedway in SARA Park on President’s Day weekend each year. With both ground and sky displays, Winter Blast draws crowds of people to the speedway and in the surrounding desert, as some enjoy it from RVs or campsites near the park.
