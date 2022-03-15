Tuesday was the first day of Teen Break, the city-sponsored spring break program for kids in grades six through 12 at Rotary Park.
After a two year break because of the covid-19 pandemic, Lake Havasu City employees say the parents and the kids are equally excited to have the annual event back in action. According to staff, over 350 teens have registered to take part in the event which includes inflatable bounce houses, a video game truck, obstacle courses and free food. Teen Break goes from noon to 5 p.m. until Thursday. Registration is still open and cost $41.
The event requires the closure of the southernmost part of Rotary Community Park, including the parking-lots, beach areas, playground, and the surrounding sidewalk paths. Those areas are temporarily closed through Thursday, according to city officials. The Tinnell Memorial Skate Park is also closed to the public today for Teen Break competitions.
