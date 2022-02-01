The Rural Transportation Advocacy Council is hoping to get more local roadwork into Arizona’s budget this year, and has put together a proposal to fund $50 million worth of projects outside of the greater Phoenix and Tucson areas in Fiscal Year 2022-23.
Included within the 36 proposed roadwork projects throughout the state are five projects within Mohave County totaling $6,724,024 – including almost $1.7 million to rehabilitate part of Swanson Avenue in Lake Havasu City. According to a presentation given by RTAC at the Rural Transportation Summit in October, the $50 million in the request was allocated to each region based on their percentage of the Greater Arizona population.
The bill – HB2396 – was introduced by Rep. Tim Dunn (R-Yuma) and includes five co-sponsors in the House of Representatives and two in the State Senate. Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) is one of the co-sponsors of the bill.
“This bill has been in the works for a few months and includes street repairs that have been identified throughout rural Arizona,” Biasiucci said. “Having the projects in one bill allows us to streamline the process and avoid 50 different bills with 50 different projects.”
Local projects
If approved, the bill would allocate $1,687,775 to Havasu to redo the 0.6 mile stretch on Swanson Avenue from Lake Havasu Avenue to Smoketree Avenue. The rehabilitation work would include removing the top 2.5 inches of roadway and overlaying 3 inches of new pavement with fog seal. ADA ramps would also be installed along that portion of Swanson to bring the road up to current standards. The work would be similar to a project to rehabilitate Swanson from Smoketree to Acoma – which was completed in September 2019 for $1.675 million.
Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Justin Hembree told the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Jan. 24 meeting than once the work is completed there will also be an opportunity to restripe at section of the road to accommodate a bicycle lane.
According to a fact sheet about the project, the 0.6 mile section of Swanson Avenue has sever underlying cracking, rutting and raveling. That section was last reconstructed in the early 1990s, and an emergency chip seal was applied five years ago in an effort to keep the road from falling apart as the city attempted to program the rehabilitation work needed. The fact sheet says Swanson Avenue averages between 10,000 and 12,000 vehicles per day.
HB2396 includes another $5 million worth of projects in the rest of Mohave County.
The bill would allocate $2,189,145 to repave half a mile on Eastern Street in Kingman between Detroit Avenue and Calumet Avenue, in addition to adding a turn lane, bike lanes, constructing sidewalks with ADA compliant ramps, and completing drainage and safety improvements. Bullhead City would get $1,047,104 to resurface 2.28 miles of Hancock Road from State Route 95 west to Colorado Boulevard.
Two additional projects were identified in unincorporated areas of the county including $1,200,000 to pave a 0.5 mile stretch of Mountain View Road, which would connect existing paved segments of the road to create an uninterrupted five-mile alternative to SR95 for local traffic. The project fact sheet claims that the project has the potential to divert as much as 25% of traffic volume on SR95 through Mohave Valley. HB2396 would also provide $600,000 for soil stabilization of the first 3.7 miles of Alamo Road near Yucca after the pavement ends. The work would add binding materials to the dirt road to increase the bearing capacity and protect against weathering.
A different approach
Traditionally the state legislature has primarily focused on improvements and maintenance to state roads and highways in the annual budget, leaving city and county roads for local governments to look after using the portion of the Highway User Revenue Fund set aside for local governments.
But money from HURF may not stretch quite as far as it used to.
During the Tri-City Council meeting on Jan. 19, Kevin Adam with RTAC told city leaders from Havasu, Bullhead and Kingman that his organization’s priority is to continue to push for permanent revenue increases to the Highway Users Revenue Fund. Adam said HURF was last adjusted in 1991, and said the purchasing power that HURF produces has dropped by about 40% during that time.
“Of course, HURF is supposedly the major funding source not just for ADOT but for local roads through the half of HURF that goes to the counties and municipalities,” Adam said. “Unfortunately I don’t think we will see any revenue increases there.”
But Adam also said that in recent years as Arizona’s revenues have outpaced projections the legislature has put a priority on addressing various road infrastructure issues through one-time appropriations in the general fund. He said in lieu of more permanent funding increases, RTAC decided to seek one-time appropriations to address the highest priority local road projects throughout the state. He said RTAC spent about eight months putting together the $50 million list of projects eventually included in HB2396.
“Early last year we decided that if earmarking was going to be the process that they use for providing additional funding for transportation, we weren’t going to sit on the sidelines but rather have the rural transportation agencies like WACOG (Western Arizona Council of Governments) and the Lake Havasu MPO (Metropolitan Planning Organization) decide what the rural priorities are and we would put that together and make that request that the legislature prioritize those projects,” Adam said.
HB2396
The bill received its first reading in the House of Representatives on Jan. 24, when it was assigned to the transportation, appropriations, and rules committees. HB2396 had its second reading in the House on Jan. 25.
The bill is scheduled to be heard by the Transportation Committee today. It has not yet been scheduled for a hearing in the appropriations or rules committees.
Biasiucci said the bill has been well received overall, though he said some legislators have been hesitant to fund a proposal for city and county roadwork.
“A majority of the time we strictly approve funding for state highways and rural state routes,” Biasiucci said. “We usually leave city projects to the cities. But we are all paying the same taxes, regardless where we live in Arizona. So it is up to me to make sure my constituents are reaping the benefits from the taxes they pay. That is why I support this bill and will continue fighting for adequate funding to fix our roads in Mohave and La Paz counties.”
Adam said that due to the dwindling purchasing power HURF provides to local governments for road maintenance, one-time appropriations through the general fund is the best opportunity for cities and counties to try to catch up on road maintenance.
“They are not increasing HURF,” Adam told the Tri-City Council last month. “You, as local governments, don’t have the authority to do your own gas tax or your own Privilege Use Tax. You are dependent on the state to basically adjust the transportation-related revenues to meet the needs of not only the state highway system but the locals. So if they are not going to increase HURF but they are going to do earmarks, I think for that reason it is fully appropriate for local projects to be included as well.”
