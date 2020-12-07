“It’s not about riding. We can ride any time. It’s not about partying because you can do that any time. It’s about the kids. That’s what it’s about, right there,” River Riders Motorcycle Club President Paul Blazer said Sunday morning, gesturing to tables piled with donated toys at the Lake Havasu City Community Food Bank.
For 37 years, the club’s Toy Run has brought riders and residents together to help spread holiday cheer to Havasu’s children and families.
In any other year, thousands of local bikers get together and ride from Parker to Havasu — usually led by the big man Santa himself — to collect toys for children of less fortunate families. The club works with the Havasu Community Health Foundation for the distribution of donations.
With the pandemic still looming, the Toy Run was turned into a Toy Drop for 2020. Donors were asked to bring their toys to the food bank from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday. The club worked with several local bars and restaurants to provide discounts for those who donated.
Thousands of toys were collected in Havasu alone, and the club still had toys to pick up in Parker Sunday afternoon.
“We weren’t going to drop the ball,” Blazer said. “There was no way I was going to cancel. I was just like, ‘Let’s reinvent this wheel. Let’s figure out a way we can do it.’”
