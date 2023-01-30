Winterfest

The 37th Annual Winterfest Street Festival is being held this Saturday and Sunday. The event includes hundreds of local and regional vendors, food, a beer garden, a fun zone for the kids, and live music. 

This weekend’s forecast is calling for winter.

This Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 37th annual Winterfest street festival on Main Street. According to event organizer Amanda Mehaffey, the chamber’s biggest fundraiser of the year will stretch all the way from Smoketree Avenue to Acoma Boulevard.

