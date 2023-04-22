A third Bullhead City woman has submitted paperwork declaring her intent to seek the Republican nomination for District 2 Mohave County supervisor in the August 2024 primary election. Ashley Gerich on Wednesday submitted with the elections office a formal statement indicating interest in qualifying as a candidate for the office held by Hildy Angius.
Angius has announced candidacy for the Arizona State House of Representatives and that she will not seek another term as county supervisor. Gerich ran for Bullhead City Mayor last year in a contest won by Steve D’Amico (4,078-2,161 votes).
(0) comments
