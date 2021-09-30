Property owners within the Lake Havasu Unified School District should hold off on paying their tax bill until they have a corrected 2021 Property Tax Statement, which should be on the way soon.
Mohave County announced that a clerical error was made that resulted in an incorrect levy rate on tax statements in the Havasu area. The Class B Bond levy rate for the Lake Havasu Unified School District was listed at $0.7333 – when it should be $0.2259. The first 2021 property tax payment is due at the end of October, and the second-half payments will come due in April 2022, so most Havasu residents have not paid the tax yet.
“Mohave County Financial Services made a scrivener’s error in entering the levy and rate specific to the Class B Bond Debt Service for the Lake Havasu Unified School District,” Galloway said. “The LHUSD total secondary levy and rate was entered on the debt service line. This was a clerical error in keying the data into the schedule.”
Galloway said applying the incorrect rate increased the assessment by $4,509,150, which amounts to roughly $50 on a home with a $100,000 assessed value.
The Mohave County Treasurer’s Office is working to issue corrected statements to property owners in Havasu as soon as possible.
Galloway said if anyone has already paid the tax, or if they inadvertently pay prior to receiving their corrected statement they will have the option of carrying the extra amount forward as prepayment of future tax, or requesting a refund. He said a refund request should include the property owner’s name and account/parcel number, and can be emailed to MCtreas@mohave.gov. Galloway said there is no need to contact the Treasurer if they prefer to apply the money to a future tax payment.
