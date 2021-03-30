Four people were arrested Monday as part of an investigation into the sales of methamphetamine and heroin in Lake Havasu City.
According to Havasu police, investigators with the department’s special investigations unit, part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, pulled over two vehicles at South McCulloch Boulevard and State Route 95 around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Searches of the vehicles allegedly revealed 5 ounces of meth, a “usable” amount of heroin, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Police arrested Tony Bezdan, 51, Kevin Smith, 37, Scott Stuart, 30, and Shanda Barlow, 32, all of Lake Havasu City. They are expected to be charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy to sell/transport dangerous drugs, according to police. Barlow could face an additional charge of possession of narcotic drugs,
During their initial appearances, all four were held on $50,000 bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.