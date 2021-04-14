Lake Havasu City Police officers made four arrests Wednesday morning in connection to an attempted vehicle theft from a Sweetwater Avenue business.
Police were called to AZ West Motorsports, on the 3100 block of Sweetwater Drive, at about 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of burglary in progress. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, witnesses reported seeing four men in the process of disabling a fence at the location, and attempting to steal multiple vehicles.
Responding officers allegedly saw one of the stolen vehicles as it fled the area, and fell into pursuit. The chase ended at the 7200 block of SARA Park Way, where two of those allegedly involved in the theft – later identified as Phoenix residents Anthony J. Sapata, 23, and Michael R. Ellis, 24 – were allegedly found hiding in the area.
Sapata and Ellis were arrested at the scene on charges of resisting arrest, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and theft of a motor vehicle.
Nearby, homeowners on the 4000 block of Tropicaire Drive reported a possible prowler at their residence. Officers responded to the scene and found a third suspect in the alleged vehicle thefts, identified as Phoenix resident Hector D. Quiroz-Armenta, 25.
Quiroz-Armenta has also been charged with resisting arrest, third-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trespassing and possession of burglary tools.
Police records show that all three arrests took place at about 3 a.m.
A fourth suspect, identified as Juan A. Nunez, 26, was allegedly found walking on the 3100 block of Sweetwater Avenue at about 7 a.m. Wednesday. He was contacted and taken into custody by officers on charges of third-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, possession of burglary tools and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
Police say that a second business on the 3100 block of Sweetwater Avenue was also burglarized in the case. Unsuccessful attempts were allegedly made to steal two additional vehicles at that location.
All four suspects made an initial court appearance on Wednesday, and were transferred to the custody of Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond, each.
Employees at AZ West Motorsports said Wednesday afternoon that they could not discuss the incident with Today’s News-Herald.
