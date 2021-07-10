Four candidates for Mohave County Superior Judge will interview for the job next Friday.
The candidates are Megan McCoy, Amelia Gardner, Douglas Camacho and Kenneth Gregory.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced the four candidates would be interviewed Friday, July 16, by members of his executive staff.
They’re hoping to fill the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Charles Gurtler. The interviews will take place in the Mohave County Board of Supervisors auditorium in Kingman. The interviews are open to the public.
Gardner is scheduled to be interviewed at 1 p.m., followed by Camacho at 1:30, McCoy at 2, and Gregory at 2:30 p.m. Public comment will be taken at 11:30 a.m.
Under the Arizona Constitution, judges in counties with a population less than 250,000 people are elected by voters. Vacancies created by the retirement or resignation of a judge prior to the general election are filled by an appointment from the governor.
McCoy is the Mohave County court commissioner and judge pro tempore for Mohave County Superior Court. She was appointed to her position in 2019.
Gardner is listed as an assistant attorney general with the state’s department of economic security.
Camacho is an attorney with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
Gregory is a court commissioner with Mohave County Superior Court.
