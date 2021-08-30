Fast, reliable broadband service has long been lacking in some of Mohave County’s most remote rural areas. But one Mohave County supervisor has $4 million that says that service can become the fastest in the state.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a proposal by Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter next week, which would offer $4 million toward a public-private partnership to expand broadband infrastructure throughout the county’s largest district.
“If my proposal is successful, Mohave County will have some of the fastest internet in Arizona,” Lingenfelter said. “With a public-private partnership, I think (broadband expansion) can happen in my term if we hit the ground running as soon as possible. There are a lot of great companies and Internet providers out there who can help.”
According to Lingenfelter’s proposal, that infrastructure could be both a boon and incentive for local businesses and employers, county residents and the incorporated and unincorporated areas of Kingman.
“In the unincorporated areas like Truxton, Wikieup and the Arizona Strip, they have challenges with broadband,” Lingenfelter said. “Kingman has some of the highest concentration of industry in the state, and I want those businesses to be well-served. I want our medical industry to be well-served, and our educational centers to be well-served.”
If Lingenfelter’s proposal is approved, he intends to submit a request for proposals from possible businesses and internet providers throughout the state to enhance his district’s broadband infrastructure. Lingenfelter is expected to attend a meeting with federal and state officials next month to discuss possible broadband enhancements in Colorado City and the Arizona Strip, as well.
Lingenfelter’s proposal would be paid for through more than $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, the first half of which was received in May. The funding was split earlier this year between the county’s five supervisory districts, with each supervisor submitting district-specific projects to the board for approval.
The board is expected to vote on Lingenfelter’s proposal at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
