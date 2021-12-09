The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a $4 million contract with Nebraska-based ALLO Communications Inc.
The decision was made under a consent agenda at this week’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, requiring no discussion by the county’s governing board. The contract stems from an initiative by District 1 Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter to expand high-speed internet access throughout the Northern Kingman area.
“I’m excited for it, and I’m glad it worked out,” Lingenfelter said Thursday. “The fastest broadband service in Arizona will be in Mohave County … and over the next three years, ALLO is planning to invest $100 million into service in Mohave County.”
The deal comes with a considerable price tag, but that price has already been paid by Mohave County taxpayers. Funding for the project will be provided through an estimated $42 million in planned funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law earlier this year.
The county has already received about $21 million in coronavirus relief funding this year, and is expected to receive an additional $21 million in 2022. That funding has been divided between the county’s five supervisory districts, with applications to be proposed by each individual county supervisor. Supervisors have already approved projects for use with that funding, including water, health and infrastructure improvements in each supervisory district.
The approval of this week’s deal with ALLO Communications is the only proposal issued to date by Lingenfelter. ALLO was chosen after the county issued requests for proposal from about 300 businesses, offering a public-private partnership to enhance the district’s internet infrastructure. The county received four proposals for the project in response, from businesses including Altice USA, Mohave Electric Cooperative, Wecom Inc. and ALLO Communications.
According to statements by Lingenfelter when the project was first proposed in September, the county’s $4 million in funding would be matched by providers, who would ultimately enhance internet speeds in Northern Kingman, with fiber-to-premesis speeds as high as 10 megabits per second. According to Lingenfelter, future internet infrastructure projects could provide speeds higher than 100 gigabits per second to business users.
According to county officials earlier this month, ALLO was chosen over its three local competitors due to concerns that Mohave Electric, Altice USA and WeCom, which already have a presence in Mohave County, would be unable to provide service to underserved areas of Kingman, or doubts that those companies could limit those services only to the Kingman area.
“The way the process works is that there’s scoring criteria by a committee that reviews these proposals,” Lingenfelter said. “Each of these firms are scored on their proposals, and ALLO rose to the top. But I’m proud of all of our providers in the county, and we’re looking forward to working with them on possible future projects.”
But in the near future, ALLO executives say it won’t just be the Kingman area that receives service from the Nebraska-based company. Earlier this year, Lake Havasu City officials began working with the company to bring investment and new broadband internet options to the Havasu community. In September, the community announced its intention to expand into Havasu with 10-gigabit internet service next year.
According to ALLO, the project would represent a $50 million investment in the Havasu community and provide 35 permanent jobs, with many more involved during the construction phase.
A request to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters this week for additional information surrounding the county’s agreement with ALLO, and electronic records of discussions between county supervisors and county officials about the agreement, was unanswered as of Thursday afternoon.
