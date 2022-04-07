There are five elected constables to serve the country’s fifth-largest county. But by the end of this year, there could be only one.
Mohave County constables are tasked with serving court documents to residents throughout the county. It’s an elected position that has existed in Arizona for decades longer than Arizona has been a state. But today, many tasks performed by county constables are shared by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. And the county’s governing board has long debated the necessity of the constables’ continued function in Mohave County.
But Arizona law prohibits counties from eliminating the position of constable entirely. The county’s governing board renewed discussions in August as to the possible elimination of constable positions in the Mohave County — and their related expense.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors discussed the issue this week, in order to inform a future decision on how the position of constables, and their respective salaries, could change later this year.
“The board previously expressed intent to discuss the duties and salaries of constables,” said Mohave County Manager Sam Elters on Monday. “State statute says the timeline (for changes to the position) is approaching, and we want the board to have this discussion, and be ready to vote and take action between now and the end of June.”
Under Arizona statute, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is required to draw or consolidate its constabulary precincts every four years, at a regular meeting scheduled in June. With the county’s deadline approaching, the board discussed on Monday the possibility of consolidating the county’s constabulary districts to eliminate all but one of the county’s constable positions.
“There’s nothing in the law that says there has to be a certain number of constables,” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney Tyler Palmer at Monday’s meeting. “It is certainly within the authority of this board to reduce the number of constables, and hire deputy constables to serve under them.”
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop appeared to agree with limiting the county to one such constable.
“I think I would really like to see us looking into having a presiding constable for Mohave County, and a presiding justice of the peace … I would like to have supervisors look at information sent to us by the County Supervisors’ Association on the topic, and to have an agenda item discussing the actual salary of the constables.”
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter appeared to agree with Bishop’s assessment on Monday.
“I was looking into what functions constables do … and a lot of the same functions private process servers provide may already be provided by our constables. We could save the county money by hiring private process servers. I think the more we can involve the private sector, the better.”
No vote or decision was made by the Board of Supervisors this week. Elters indicated that he would provide a report of budget-approved revenues by Mohave County’s constables at a future meeting, as well as data as to the constables’ associated performance.
