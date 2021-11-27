Lake Havasu City’s Springberg-McAndrew Park in the downtown district could look a lot different in a few years.
The Parks and Recreation Board kicked off public discussions with the newly hired designer for the Downtown Catalyst project on Monday.
The board hosted Dig Studios via Zoom for the first public look at what the Phoenix-based landscape architecture firm has been up to since being hired in late September, and to provide input into what the space should look like and how it is likely to get used.
Chad Attenbury with Dig Studios explained to the board that it is still quite early in the process. Although Dig Studios has already drawn up several designs and created visuals to illustrate potential plans, Attenbury stressed that everything is still negotiable and will evolve as more input is gathered.
He said at this point Dig Studios has already looked at utility hookups for water and sewer and has identified what types of connections will be needed to make the area more friendly for event organizers. He also went over the design goals that Dig Studios has identified for this project, shared the preliminary site analysis including where people are most likely to enter the park from and how the sun hits the property throughout the day and the year.
Attenbury said Dig Studios has looked at dozens of parks throughout the country for comparisons of what works and what doesn’t. He said some of the best examples of parks that closely match the size and types of uses expected at McCulloch and Quiero are David Street Station in Casper, Wyoming, Levy Park in Houston, Texas, and the Downtown Event Center & Plaza in Fremont, California.
Design goals
Attenbury said Dig Studios has identified five overarching design goals for this project, but said the consultants are open to revising or adding to the list as more feedback is gathered.
He said the first goal is “scalability.” He said the Downtown Catalyst should be built in a way that a wide variety of events of various sizes can all be accommodated comfortably within the park.
The second goal Attenbury mentioned was “layering programs into spaces.” He said the goal is to create multi-use areas throughout the park that will each be flexible enough to accommodate a variety of uses.
The third goal is “connectivity” – making it easy to access for event organizers, event attendees, or people simply visiting the park on a daily basis.
The fourth goal is to “plan for future use.” Attenbury said that Dig Studios understands that the goal is to bring the space to life in phase one, but he said they want to make sure to keep in mind future uses and potential additions so they can be incorporated seamlessly into the existing design when the time is right. The city has already been discussing the possibility of adding a bridge across the wash to connect to the Pima Wash Parking Lot northeast of the park, as well as the potential to add restrooms.
“We understand that in this first phase we want to bring the space to life and make it more usable for more types of events and excite people about coming here,” Attenbury said. “But if it is successful, the space will grow overtime as it attracts more people and more people want to come there.”
The final goal discussed by Attenbury is creating a “signature space.”
“We are really trying to come up with something that is both visually and experientially something that people remember. And also something that really showcases Havasu’s identity.”
Sun and shade
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane told the board that the two most common points of discussion about any event space in Havasu is shade and restrooms. Both topics elicited significant discussion during the meeting.
Attenbury and the consultants spent several minutes going over the path the sun takes, and what direction the sun will be coming from and various parts of the year – particularly at 4 p.m. which is generally the hottest part of the day. The designs presented incorporated several strategies for casting shade on the gathering spaces within the park and showed how moving around the shade structures affects what parts of the park would be getting shade at different times of day, and times of the year.
Boardmember Sherry Butler noted that Havasu is a little hard to pin down because we have winter visitors and we have summer visitors – but there is very little overlap between the two groups in terms of demographics or what is attracting them to town.
“One thing is constant, and that is the sun,” Butler said. “All of these events that we are talking about for a community gathering spot should all be shaded from the sun – winter or summer. When you talk about what is going to draw people, you are talking about if it is going to have shade.”
Butler said she would like to see as much shade as possible to maximize the appeal and comfort of the park by providing a respite from the unrelenting Havasu sun.
Attenbury responded that the architects are looking into trying to create various vertical shadows to create open areas that are being shaded
Ashley Pascual and Scott Welte both said shade is important, but they want to make sure there are still open, uncovered, and grassy places for everyday types of uses like playing catch.
Restrooms
Restrooms have been a bit of a hot topic and an open question as the city has started the process of designing the park.
With plans to build the city’s transportation hub in the Pima Wash Parking Lot northeast across the wash from Springberg-McAndrew Park and a splash pad already in the area, the city has known that it will need to put in restrooms somewhere.
Pascual said she feels the restrooms definitely need to be included in the project in order to make the park a functional piece of property – not only for events but also for every day use.
Keane told the board that currently the thought is that the bathrooms would make more sense in the park itself.
“One of the concerns is during an event, then you would be leaving the event site to use the restroom,” Keane said. “Any time we have an event with a liquor license or a ticketed event those would be fenced in and it becomes more difficult to do that.”
But building restrooms can be a costly endeavor. Keane told the board that the last cost estimate done by the city put the price tag at $350,000 to build restrooms in the area. But the consultants are looking into some alternative options that could come with a more friendly price tag.
“We are looking at modular and prefab restroom facilities which have really come lightyears in the last 10 years in terms of the type of amenity that they can provide,” Attenbury said.
He noted that modular restrooms could also be done in phases, so it wouldn’t have to all be done with a in a single purchase.
“I think it’s such torture to have a park and not have a restroom – for a parent to have children playing at a park, then have to ask a business to use their restroom,” she said.
Welte noted that the restrooms out at SARA Park are a similar modular style.
“Those are decent,” he said. “They look good and function well.”
Design themes
During the presentation, Attenbury shared four different themes for the park and some early design layouts for the park inspired by those themes.
All of the designs incorporated areas for food trucks or tents along the edges of the property on Quiero and McCulloch. Each design also generally envisions the main entrance to the park as the southwestern corner of the property at the Quiero-McCulloch intersection, but also lays out easy access to the park from the southeastern corner where McCulloch intersects with the Pima Wash. It also leaves space for an entryway in the northeast corner of the park that could become quite popular if and when a bridge over the wash is built.
Attenbury said the themes are meant to help create a visually memorable park that people who visit will remember and ties into the identity of the town.
The first theme presented was “Wake” with design elements that evoke the motion and flow of the water, with a couple terraces incorporated into the design meant to mimic waves.
The second design was called “Toyland” focused on the outdoor life and the machines Havasu residents like to use to explore it. Pascual and Welte both said they liked this option, though they both said the name should definitely be changed.
The third theme discussed was “Facet” which focused on incorporating topographical layering and landscapes into the design.
The final theme presented was “Confluence” which aimed to incorporate the natural boundaries of the Pima Wash on the eastern edge of the park into the design of the park itself.
Next meeting
During Monday’s meeting, Attenbury announced that Dig Studios will host another public session to gather community input on the plans for the Downtown Catalyst in just a couple weeks. The architects will host an open house at the Aquatic Center on Dec. 6 starting at 6 p.m. Attenbury said the public is invited to attend, and they are also planning to speak with the Downtown Merchants during that meeting.
Video of Monday’s Parks and Recreation meeting is available on the city’s Youtube page at tinyurl.com/zsnjkhdz.
