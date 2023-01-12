The number of volunteers for this year’s Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair is looking good, but more help is needed according to the event’s volunteer chair.
Balloonfest will hold its volunteer meeting Saturday at the London Bridge Resort from 9 a.m. to noon. The meeting is chance for those who have already signed up to volunteer to pick up their wrist band, volunteer shirt and ask questions but it is also an opportunity for people to sign up for one of the remaining 400 shifts lefts
According to Volunteer Chair Rick Kerber, Balloonfest is in need of volunteers to help with setting up the event, working as attendants at the carnival, and selling 50/50 raffle tickets.
Kerber also says the festival is also in need of dishwashers in the VIP tent, which Kerber says is “a pretty good gig” since volunteers get food and work in a warm tent.
Those who are interested in volunteering at the 12th BalloonFest but cannot attend Saturday’s volunteer meeting can go online to havasuballoonfest.org.
Those who are volunteering but can’t make it to Saturday’s meeting can stop by the volunteer tent at the fairgrounds, Kerber says, to pick up their wristband and shirt starting Wednesday.
